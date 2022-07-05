Cornwall named best place for sleeping under the stars
- Credit: Bensons For Bed
New data reveals top glamping locations for the perfect night of stargazing.
Britain’s leading bed retailer, Bensons For Beds, has scored glamping dome (geodome) locations across the country based on TripAdvisor data, sky darkness rating and light pollution to reveal top places to sleep under the stars this summer.
Forget uncomfortable air beds and sweaty tents, these locations have been analysed with a good night’s sleep in mind. Enjoy home comforts whilst being one with nature in these fantastic settings.
Top Locations To Sleep Under The Stars
1. Ekopod, St Clether, Cornwall
Scoring full marks for TripAdvisor reviews and sky darkness rating, Ekopod is located on five acres of wildflower meadow in Cornwall and offers panoramic views of the night sky. With Bodin Moor having European Dark Skies status, it’s no wonder this has topped the list as a luxury spot to soak in the constellations.
2. Big Barn Camping, Laugharne, Carmarthenshire
Also achieving full marks for sky darkness rating, Big Barn camping has introduced its new stargazing glamping domes brand new for 2022. Furnished with a comfy bed and homestyle facilities, these make for the perfect spot to get snug and stargaze on the south coast of Wales.
3. Chalke Valley Camping, Bowerchalke, Wiltshire
Third on the list, this family-run site offers aesthetic geodomes, warmed by the ambience of tea lights and lanterns for you to get cosy and observe the rural skies of Wiltshire. Sheltered in an idyllic setting, you’ll want to permanently swap your home comforts for a good night’s sleep under the countryside skies following a stay here.
4. Wild Wellington’s Glamping, Glynarthen, Ceredigion
Situated ten minutes from the west coast of Wales, Wild Wellington provides peaceful furnished glamping pods where you can comfortably be at one with nature. A hidden gem, this spot is a stone’s throw away from adventure activities, so you can balance holiday fun with time off the grid.
5. Luna Domes, Chiddingstone Heath
Located in west Kent, Luna Domes was another top scorer for positive TripAdvisor reviews and clear sky data. Providing panoramic views of the night sky, these geodomes are complete with wood-burning fires and soft furnishing for a luxury night in a countryside haven.
