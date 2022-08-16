Magazines Subscribe Gift Subscriptions Things To Do Food And Drink Travel Lifestyle Homes and Gardens People Competitions
100,000 sunflowers in bloom at Cotswold Farm Park

Author Picture Icon

Candia McKormack

Published: 4:31 PM August 16, 2022
Cotswold Farm Park’s Sunflower Festival

Cotswold Farm Park’s Sunflower Festival - Credit: cotswoldfarmpark.co.uk

Cotswold Farm Park’s ever-popular Sunflower Festival has started, giving visitors the chance to see the spectacular display in the beautifully-coloured landscape.

Back in June, the popular visitor attraction sowed 5,000m2 with seeds which have produced approximately 100,000 flowers. The vibrant sunflowers are now in peak bloom for visitors to weave through and capture family photos.

Adam Henson says, 'I couldn’t be prouder of our sunflowers! The flowers will not only be enjoyed by our visitors, but will also become an important source of pollen and nectar for our wildlife as so many of our wider farmland’s flowers haven’t survived due to the drought.'

Cotswold Farm Park’s Sunflower Festival

Around 100,000 flowers can be enjoyed at Cotswold Farm Park’s Sunflower Festival - Credit: cotswoldfarmpark.co.uk

Cotswold Farm Park’s Sunflower Festival

Cotswold Farm Park’s Sunflower Festival - Credit: cotswoldfarmpark.co.uk

Families visiting the event were spotted immersing themselves into the display and choosing a cut stem to take home with them.

The event is open daily between 11am and 5pm until August 29, 2022 for visitors to see the sunflowers, as well as the attraction’s Maize Maze and wildflower display.

Cotswold Farm Park will be sharing regular updates on FacebookTwitter and Instagram. The Sunflower Festival is included in Farm Park entry, or you can buy tickets to the festival alone.

Book tickets and see the full list of events here: cotswoldfarmpark.co.uk/events

