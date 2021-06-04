Published: 9:09 PM June 4, 2021 Updated: 4:50 PM June 10, 2021

With Sussex being so abundant in amazing landscapes and animals, we’ve rounded up the best things in the county to see and do to to stop and appreciate the nature and wildlife that make our world so wonderful...





Amberley Museum

Meander through the gorgeous nature trails at Amberley Museum, which has birds, insects, flowers and all other things bright and beautiful in abundance. Keep your eyes out for falcons and buzzards, and keep your ears open for the sounds of skylarks and lapwings. There is a special bird watching area, as well as a bug hotel where you can see and add to the crawling creatures that habituate it. No visit is quite the same, so be sure to visit at different times of days and years to see different things.

Ditchling Beacon

One of the most remarkable places in Sussex, Ditchling Beacon is packed with luscious greenery and exciting offerings to discover. The beacon is home to many common orchids, however two rare orchids also bloom in the area, and are well worth searching for on any trip. This time of year the marsh orchid is in bloom, and can be spotted by its dark pink colour and height. You could take a picnic to enjoy after observing the wildlife of the area, even using sustainable packaging like beeswax and reusable Tupperware. Just be sure to clean up properly after so not to damage the environment.

South Downs National Park

The renowned park has three films that exhibit the magic of the Downs, which are a great way to learn about what goes into making it so special. The first focuses the wildlife, with close ups of birds and insects that roam the area, while the second follows the Guardians of the Woodlands who help manage the area and make sure it stays beautiful. Finally, the third explores the journey of Nina Williams, a forester whose love of the woods came from her childhood adventures at Kingley Vale’s 2,000-year-old yew forests. All of these can be viewed on the website – nestle up with the family and learn about the wonder of nature right here in our county.

Seven Sisters

There is nothing quite like the view of the chalk cliffs soaring alongside the ocean to take your breath away at the beauty of the environment. While you’re strolling, you could do a litter pick across the area to make sure the stunning landscape, waters and the accompanying creatures that live in them are taken care of. Pack a bag, some marigolds and see how much you can pick up. If you are with the children, you could even make it into a competition, with the winner getting dibs on where to go for a treat afterwards.

Arundel Wetland Centre

For more wildlife spotting in a unique setting, the wetland centre has lots of captivating birds that roam the waters. Walk along the reserve or even take a trip on one of the boats and see which ones you can spot. This spring look out for the cute new additions to the area, including ducklings, goslings and lapwing chicks. Little ones can even hand feed birds, helping them get even closer to nature. Budding photographers can take their long-lens cameras to take snaps of their fascinating finds too – but make sure not to startle or upset any you are photographing.

