Birds of prey are at the top of the food chain. They are aerial hunters and to the dismay of small birds and mammals, have impeccable vision which allows them to see down into fields and hedgerows from great heights. Buzzards, for example, can see prey from three kilometres away.

Unlike other birds which have eyes on the sides of their heads, birds of prey have what we call binocular vision, this means their eyes are at the front of their heads and can focus on the same thing, making it easier to assess distance.

Birds in flight

Some birds of prey will hover in the air to locate prey, such as kestrels, which are famous for their ability to hover eerily in one position for long periods. English poet Ted Hughes described the kestrel as a supernatural ‘hallucination’.

Other raptors, such as red kites, glide slowly for hours at a time searching for prey. Red kites are a familiar sight in Hertfordshire: their numbers have increased after a successful reintroduction programme for the species to neighbouring Buckinghamshire in the 1980s which led to the spread of the birds across England.

Arguably the most ferocious flight pattern is the stoop: this is when birds will close their wings and dive down towards the earth. Peregrine falcons can dive at impressive speeds of up to 200 miles per hour when in pursuit of prey, gaining them the title of the fastest animal in the world.

Flight movement differs between raptor species by size, shape of body and wings and proportion of the bird. The forked tails of kites are what makes it easy for them to suddenly change direction whilst gliding.

Flight behaviour can also depend on positioning – kestrels lean in to oncoming wind to gain uplift and maintain position in the air whilst their head remains almost motionless.

Birds of prey in Hertfordshire

Eighteen species of birds of prey have been recorded in Hertfordshire of which, six are currently breeding in the county.

All of our raptors are carnivores, although some have a particular taste such as the osprey, which specialise in fish. Many of the larger birds are scavengers whereas others rely solely on live prey like voles, other rodents or small birds. So how do you tell the difference between birds of prey?

Buzzard (Buteo buteo)

The most widespread bird of prey in the country, buzzards can often be seen soaring high above our heads. Their broad wings, reaching up to 130cm, can make them appear larger than they are: a formidable sight nevertheless. Buzzards can vary in their colouring – from dark brown to much paler plumage - with a mottled underside and a short, rounded tail.

Red kite (Milvus Milvus)

Red kites are easily identified by their forked tail. Their reddish-brown and white-grey mottled plumage and long, black-tipped wings with white patches which reach up to a span of almost two metres.

Kestrel (Falco Tinnunculus)

Compared to larger raptors, kestrels are quite small. Their plumage is beautiful, the male having a grey head, grey dark-banded tail, gingery-brown back and a creamy speckled underside. The female is subtler, with overall ginger-brown plumage. Their distinctive hovering is a technique more commonly used by insects and smaller birds.

Peregrine falcon (Falco Peregrinus)

The peregrine is a large and powerful falcon, its flight is swift and agile. You might see them nesting in tall buildings around urban areas. It is dark slate-grey on its back with black bars across its chest and belly. It has a white throat and cheeks and a strong, black distinctive moustache and mask.

Hobby (Falco subbuteo)

The hobby is a small falcon that prefers a warmer climate – it’s a summer visitor from sub-Saharan Africa. Superficially similar to the peregrine with a dark hood and a moustache as well as a slate grey upper and striped underside, the hobby also wears rusty orange 'trousers' and has an orange-red undertail.

Sparrowhawk (Accipiter nisus)

With its small size, rounded wings and long tail, the sparrowhawk is perfectly adapted to narrow habitats such as dense woodland where it usually nests. Males have a blue-grey back and white underparts showing reddish-orange barring. Females are much larger – about 25 per cent bigger than their partner – with browner plumage above and grey bars below.

How does Wildlife Trust support birds of prey?

The Trust works with planners, developers and landowners to help make all areas of Hertfordshire and Middlesex as good for wildlife as they can be. By working together, we can create Living Landscapes: networks of habitats stretching across town and country that allow wildlife to move about freely and people to enjoy the benefits of nature.

