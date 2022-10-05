Jewel in Herts' crown

Chalk rivers are a jewel in Hertfordshire’s wildlife crown - globally rare, precious habitats supporting iconic species - that we should enjoy, admire and help protect

Chalk rivers are one of the rarest habitats on the planet with less than 250 world-wide. To put that in context, it makes them rarer than the giant panda. What’s more, around 10 per cent are found in our county.



A unique type of river system, chalk rivers support some of the UK's most iconic and threatened species, such as wild brown trout and water voles. In good condition, chalk rivers have an ethereal quality – gently sloping banks to a verdant river-edge, where water babbles over gravels as the river travels along its meandering course. In Herts, the Beane, Mimram, Lea, Misbourne, Gade, Ver and Bulbourne are all chalk rivers.

The Mimram at Tewinbury is a chalk river - clear, pH neutral, water fed from a spring over gravel - Credit: Tim Hill

They are fed by groundwater, filtered through chalk, which emerges through fissures as springs at the top of our valleys. This water is a stable temperature, rich in minerals and pH-neutral. In their ideal state, chalk rivers are shallow, fast-flowing and crystal-clear. This habitat creates the perfect conditions for aquatic plants such as the threatened water crowsfoot, and a huge array of wildlife, from the smallest mayfly, dragonflies and other invertebrates to water voles, fish and birds, such as, kingfisher and heron.

Water vole

Water voles were once a common sight on our rivers but over the past 50 years their numbers have declined massively - by over 90 per cent - so much so, that today they are the UK’s fastest declining mammal.

The trust aims to release water voles back to every Herts river by 2030 - Credit: Paul Thrush



It’s not all bad news though, Herts and Middlesex Wildlife Trust is leading water vole conservation projects across Hertfordshire and has successfully reintroduced water voles to some of our rivers – most recently, the Beane in July this year. The charity aims to get water voles back on all Hertfordshire rivers by 2030.



Famously portrayed as Ratty in Kenneth Grahame’s The Wind in the Willows, water voles are very shy, so you may not spot them, but look out for piles of nibbled vegetation with a distinctive 45-degree cut at the end for signs of their presence.

Kingfisher

Blink and you’ll miss it! This strikingly beautiful little bird (it's only slightly larger than a robin) is easy to recognise thanks to its iridescent blue and copper plumage.



When it's not perched on a low hunting branch over the water, it darts up and down the river, or suddenly dives into the river to catch small fish such as minnows and sticklebacks. It will also take insects, shrimps and tadpoles.



A kingfisher's territory is extremely important to secure enough food, and particularly important before the onset of winter, with birds contesting territories which tend to be around 1km of river but can be up to 5km, around mid-September. Susceptible to cold, lack of food, pollution, flooding or drought, they are sadly very short lived - very few survive to a second breeding season.

Mayfly

Mayflies spend most of their lives - up to two years - on the river bed as larvae, helping to clean the water by feeding on algae and plant life. Around May the adults undergo two transformations - first shedding their skin to emerge on the water surface where they dry their wings - attracting predators from above and below. If they survive this stage they make their maiden flight to the riverbank to undergo a second shedding to reveal their final, quite beautiful, form.



Then they take to the air and dance over the river in their thousands in a mesmerising ballet as males propel themselves upwards and parachute back down to impress females. With their adult life usually just a day long, mayflies only have on thing on their mind, to find a mate to breed, which they do in mid-air. The females flutter back down to the river surface to lay their eggs - another risky time of predation from fish. Those eggs successfully laid float down to the riverbed and begin the next cycle of life.



Our chalk rivers are under pressure from rising human population and its associated water usage, and this is exacerbated in dry periods. Up to 60 per cent of our domestic water comes directly from chalk rivers. We can all help these vitally important habitats by conserving water where we can. In doing so, we will be helping to support the wonderful wildlife that relies on them.