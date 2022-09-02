Do you love taking photos of Herts wildlife? Or would love to give it a go? Herts and Middlesex Wildlife Trust has launched a competition to find the best images of our wilder world

What helps you relax, improves your mood, boosts your wellbeing, ups your physical health, inspires, and connects you to others - all for free? Being in nature really is a gift, and wildlife photography is a great way of immersing yourself in it.



Taking photos of wildlife and its habitats makes us look more closely and really notice what is around us. It can be demanding – birds, animals and insects rarely sit still and pose - but resilience pays off and it adds to the joy and reward of capturing a great image.



Herts and Middlesex Wildlife Trust recognises the merits of those developing relationships with the wilder world through a lens and on August 19, World Photography Day, the charity launched its Wild Snaps Photography Competition, encouraging amateur photographers in Hertfordshire to submit and showcase their wildlife images.

Banded demoiselle by Graham Canny - Credit: Graham Canny



This is the third Wild Snaps Photography Competition (a selection of last year's entries are pictured) and each year the competition has got bigger and better. For the first time, the trust has introduced a judging panel to shortlist the entries which will then be shared with the public to cast their votes.



The panel consists of trust conservation manager and keen photographer, Tim Hill, who is joined by award-winning filmmaker, photographer and naturalist, Tom Hanner, as well as Jeanette Lendon, a traditional photographer who hung up her long lens and now champions smartphone photography through her business Jet Black Squares, and last year’s competition winner, Will Jobbins, a talented amateur photographer who specialises in macro photography.



We want even more people to get involved this year and one way we have gone about that is to introduce a youth category for under-16s to submit their best wildlife photos. This year's competition will also spotlight the milestone 10-year anniversary of the trust's Living Rivers project by having a special rivers category.

Breeding mass of toads at Panshanger Park by Tom Hanner - Credit: Tom Hanner



As well as being able to view the images online, the judges shortlisted photos will be on show at a special free exhibition in St Albans Cathedral from October 1-20.



Photos can be submitted to the Wild Snaps Photography Competition until September 7 and the shortlist will be shared for public voting between September 19-28. For more information on the competition, voting, and how to submit photos, visit hertswildlifetrust.org.uk/wildsnaps or follow #wildsnaps on social media

Red Kite leaving its perch in Kings Walden by Richard Biggs - Credit: Richard Biggs

10 top tips for great wildlife photography

1. Listen as well as look – your ears may lead you to your subject.

2. Think about the type of lens or app you need - a telephoto lens or app will allow you to get a close-up shot from a long way away. When shooting small creatures, such as insects, a macro lens or app will allow you to take photos up close and retain intricate details

3. Use a tripod to keep your camera steady or find a stable place to rest it – a shelf in a hide, for instance.

4. Stay quiet and don’t make sudden movements – you’ll spook your subject if you do!

5. Consider what you want to focus on. Whether you are shooting with an SLR camera or a smartphone, adjust your settings to keep the area of importance sharp.

6. Find out about the animals, birds or insects you want to photograph. By learning more about their movements and habits you may be able to read their behaviour and get that fabulous shot.

7. Practice close to home – the birds in your garden, butterflies in a local park or squirrels in a nearby tree all offer ample opportunity to practice your craft - wildlife can be stunning and surprising wherever you find it.

8. Follow the rules of two-thirds to compose your photo – putting the subject in two thirds or one third of the space creates a more interesting view.

9. Remember patience is a virtue. A good shot is worth the wait.

10. The comfort and safety of wildlife should be first and foremost. Wildlife should not be disturbed, coaxed or baited.











