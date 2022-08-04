5 marvellous maize mazes to explore in Devon

Find a way to the centre as a family at one of these amazing maize mazes through the summer and autumn.

Maize mazes have increased in popularity in recent years which means there are more and more growing across our county. Normally open between the late summer and autumn, they can be a great cost-effective way to entertain the whole family.

Why not head to one of these five locations and enjoy a range of attractions including a maize maze.

Darts Farm

Topsham, EX3 0QH

Kicking us off is a great business to visit as all the money they raise with their maize maze is donated to Devon Mind. Last summer the attraction raised over £4 000, making a running total of more than £15 000 raised over the past 7 years for different charities. They are open every day during the season and you can grab your clue sheet for just a £2 donation. They also have plenty of other things to enjoy including PYO sunflowers and a delicious cafe/restaurant.

The Jolly Group

Silverton, EX5 4DU

Booking your tickets to our next maize maze also gives you access to a wealth of family fun. For the price of a ticket (under 3s go free) you can enjoy all of their attractions plus take home three free sunflowers (£1 each for any extra) from their flower fields. They have more than just sunflowers and maize available so prepare for a full-on day of fun.

South Devon Maize Maze

Churchstow, TQ7 3QH

Open Friday to Monday every week throughout August and beyond, this is a dedicated maize maze site with a royal theme. They will be holding a handful of torchlight evenings for a thrilling opportunity to visit the maze at night. They also have food from Proper Moorish to keep your energy up throughout your visit.

Strawberry Fields

Lifton, PL16 0DE

Don't be fooled by the name, Strawberry Fields is home to more than just red fruit. The maize maze has a Chicken Run theme so you can learn all about chickens, eggs, and hatching on your visit. Entry also gives you access to their new Farm Barn complete with a variety of animals, jumbo sand pit, bouncy castle, and much more.

Surfing Cow

Holbeton, PL8 1JY

Another deceiving name for our last maize maze, Surfing Cow is mostly known for their incredible ice cream made from their own special cows. Entry is free when you purchase an ice cream - like you'd need convincing!

