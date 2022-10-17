Discover woodland wonders at Hadleigh Great Wood

Essex Field Club take us to Hadleigh Great Wood (aka Belfairs Nature Reserve) and reveal how we might have lost it to development if it weren’t for some determined local naturalists

Words and photos: Roger Payne of Essex Field Club

Hadleigh Great Wood, aka Belfairs Nature Reserve, is well known to the residents of Southend-on-Sea. It is the last surviving piece of wild land owned by the city, and it is visited by a great many people who wish to escape the hustle and bustle of everyday life.

This ancient woodland was first mentioned in 1536 and was once part of a complex of adjoining woods. Although parts of Belfairs Wood and Dodd’s Grove remain, the others have been swallowed up by housing, playing fields and a golf course, mostly during the last century.

We are lucky to still have Great Wood; it survived by the skin of its teeth when Southend Council planned to buy it for housing in 1934. If it were not for a few determined local naturalists, there is little doubt they would have succeeded.

Brick tuft mushroom, one of the many fungi in the wood - Credit: Roger Payne

These individuals, notably George Stovin, Harry Huggins (both entomologists) and H R Tutt (an ornithologist) founded the South Essex Natural History Society. They campaigned tirelessly, presenting a petition signed by more than 21,000 people and raising £1,000. They succeeded, and in 1938 it became a nature reserve – one of the first in the country owned by a local council.

Large red damselfly, usually found near one of the ponds - Credit: Roger Payne

Much of Hadleigh Great Wood lies on gravelly soil sloping down to the meandering Prittle Brook. It is mainly oaks, hornbeam and sweet chestnut and has been traditionally coppiced since the Middle Ages. This continues on a rotational basis and encourages a rich ground flora and many insects.

In spring, there are large swathes of bluebells, but there are other interesting flowers to be seen in the wood including heather, primrose, bugle, sanicle, broad-leaved helleborine, common cow-wheat and golden rod.

Wood anemones form large patches in spring - Credit: Roger Payne

Great Wood is home to dozens of mammals, birds and other vertebrates. Badgers have a number of setts, muntjac deer are present and the dormice are regularly monitored. Even the scarce yellow-necked mouse has been recorded. Smooth and palmate newts, as well as frogs, frequent the ponds and occasionally grass snakes are spotted. Nightjars used to nest here, but there is still a wide variety of woodland birds present.

The wood, even before it became a nature reserve, was renowned for its butterflies and moths, but sadly some species such as the pearl-bordered fritillary were lost in the 1950s. The heath fritillary butterfly was re-introduced in 1998, and the silver-washed fritillary and purple emperor have recently returned after a long absence.

The very rare heath fritillary - Credit: Roger Payne

I have been recording insects in the wood since the 1980s and made 64 visits between 2010 and 2018. On virtually every visit I find something new, so there are now hundreds of records of butterflies, moths, flies, bugs, beetles, bees, wasps and other insect and invertebrate groups. Other naturalists have also been busy recording plants, fungi, lichens, molluscs, and of course, moths.

Long may Hadleigh Great Wood remain as Southend’s last bit of wild land. If you wish to visit, head to Essex Wildlife Trust’s Belfairs Nature Discovery Centre.



