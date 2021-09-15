It's a monkey: Paradise Wildlife Park in Broxbourne welcomes marmoset twins

Published: 7:25 PM September 15, 2021

Paradise Wildlife Park in Broxbourne are celebrating the birth of two pygmy marmoset babies, with mama and papa reported to be doing well.

The baby pygmy marmoset weighed only 14 grams at birth. Paradise Wildlife Park, Hertfordshire. - Credit: Paradise Wildlife Park

Pygmy marmoset are the smallest known monkey on the planet, with adults weighing around 100 grams when fully grown.

The twins arrival extends the park's pygmy marmoset troop to six, with all other members of the family attentively caring for the youngsters.

It's reported that breeding pair Nippet and Bella are doing well since welcoming their youngest offspring into the world, and their oldest children Mimo and Bombeiro have been seen carrying the twins from branch to branch.

Since their birth, the twins have grown in confidence and are now bouncing around their habitat with their siblings and love to jump onto their keepers.

They also now weigh 35 grams.

While pygmy marmoset are listed as least concern on the IUCN Red List, their wild population is decreasing due to deforestation and illegal pet trade.

The Park's newest additions are joined by fellow Rainforest Building residents including two-toed sloths.

Soon, the park will launch a naming competition for the tiny new arrivals.

Paradise Wildlife Park

Address: Located off the A10 near junction 25 of the M25; EN10 7QA

Hours: Monday to Sunday, 9.30am-5pm

Price: From £20

Website: pwpark.com