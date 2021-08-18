5 places in Dorset where you can pick your own sunflowers

Published: 2:59 PM August 18, 2021

We've found four beautiful sunflower patches to visit in Dorset this August and September. They also offer PYO opportunities to take the sunshine home with you.

There's no plant quite like the bright yellow sunflower to inspire joy and positive vibes. The cheerful flower does not bloom for long which makes a visit to a sunflower field all the more special during the summer. Not only are they a highly 'instagrammable' sight, but they are a great cut flower to take home and bring a spark of colour to any room.

For families a trip to a sunflower field is a lovely outdoorsy activity to be teamed with a picnic, an ice cream, and maybe a visit to the local farm shop.

Here's our pick of Dorset's finest sunshine spots to head to in August and September. Due to the rough weather this summer, most patches will not be ready for a couple of weeks so do check before you travel.

Cat & Fiddle Farm & Café, Hinton

Our first sunflower field is popular spot for PYO fruit and vegetables, as well as delightful yellow flowers. This is a free to enter site although it is expected you'll buy something after you finish taking photos and enjoying the view. You won't be able to resist with their amazing farm shop range and delicious little café. Pop inside if you need to borrow some secateurs and the friendly staff will be more than happy to help.

They are open as long as they have fruit, flowers, or vegetables to pick. The sunflower season has arrived now and they are all ready for your enjoyment. Learn more here.

Bickton Manor Farm, Fordingbridge

Picking Patch have three major farms in Fordingbridge, Maidenhead, and Cardiff with another nearly ready for visitors just outside of Bath in Somerset. They have nine varieties of sunflower in their Dorset fields for you to enjoy, as well as a great maize maze. This is the perfect place to take the kids with plenty to see, free parking, toilets, and food and drink.

You can book your tickets on their website, this ensures you won't have to share the sunflowers with too many other people at a time.

Maiden Castle Farm Sunflower Trail

Our next spot is technically not PYO, but it does make for a magical day out and deserves a place on our list. This is a meandering walk through the heart of a sunflower field in one of the most iconic and historical places in the county. What's more, half of the profits from the Sunflower Trail will be donated to the Special Care Baby Unit (SCBU) and the main Dorset County Hospital Charity.

There will be a limited number of tickets available so be sure to book yours here before you go to avoid disappointment. There will be snacks and refreshments at the farm although they encourage you to take a picnic to make the most of your time there.

Sopley Farm

This is another excellent place to visit on the edge of the New Forest where there are plenty of picking options. If you fancy an extended stay, there is also camping facilities. Don't forget to stop off at their farm shop on your way out for some extra treats.

Enjoy a walk around the breath-taking field of sunflowers, before picking your favourites to take home to brighten up the place. They also have free entry and you can find all the details for your visit on their website here.