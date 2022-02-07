12 places to see snowdrops in Essex in 2022

When it feels as if winter may never end, drifts of delicate, small white flowers are appearing across the county, hinting of warmer times to come. Debbie Thomson of the National Garden Scheme reveals where some of the best displays can be seen this month.

There is no denying that visiting a snowdrop garden has become ‘a thing’ in recent years. Wrapping up in warm clothes and enjoying time outside during February is a good way of beating the winter blues and reacquainting ourselves with nature and our outdoor spaces. Spending the afternoon amongst some snowdrops is the ideal opportunity to enjoy some spectacular scenes at this otherwise gloomy time of year.

Woodlands and gardens are blanketed in pretty blooms at this time of year - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

The success of the National Garden Scheme’s annual Snowdrop Festival in recent years and the opening of other privately owned and commercial gardens for snowdrops confirm this. There are a number of such places opening across Essex this month and we’ve rounded up some of the best. Before setting off, it’s worth checking websites for up-to-date information and whether pre-booking is required.

Green Island Gardens, Ardleigh

Snowdrops, hellebores, crocus and cyclamen, as well as a large collection of scented shrubs can be found in the woodlands at Green Island Gardens, Park Road, Ardleigh, CO7 7SP. Open Tuesday to Sunday from January 14, 10am-5pm. Adult £8.00, children £2.50. The opening on Sunday January 23 is for the National Garden Scheme.

The Daws Hall Trust, Lamarsh

The Daws Hall Trust in Henny Road, Lamarsh, CO8 5EX, is a privately owned garden that opens to the public on a number of days, notably when a blanket of snowdrops spreads through the hilltop woodland of the nature reserve. All proceeds go to the Trust, which is a registered charity dedicated to environmental education. Snowdrop Sundays are January 30 and February 6, 13, 20, 11am-3pm. Adults £7, children £2 (under 5s free).

Hedingham Castle, Hedingham

Hedingham Castle in Halstead, Essex, CO9 3DJ, has a series of Snowdrop Sundays, which start on February 6, 11am-4pm, and will continue throughout the month. These are amazing grounds in which to enjoy the spread of snowdrops and a good time to take in the spectacular views too. Tickets can be booked online at hedinghamcastle.co.uk and are available on the gate.

The white flowers can't fail in putting a smile on your face - Credit: Leigh Clapp

Horkesley Hall, near Colchester

Horkesley Hall near Colchester, CO6 4DB, is opening for the National Garden Scheme on Saturday February 12, 2pm-4pm. Adults £6, children free. These gardens have wonderful winter displays complemented by views over the lake. The open afternoon is also known for providing fabulous homemade teas and a well-stocked plant stall.

The Gardens of Easton Lodge, Dunmow

The Gardens of Easton Lodge, Little Easton, Dunmow, CM6 2BD, offer a mix of formal gardens and wilder areas where there are magnificent carpets of snowdrops and aconites in early spring.

Sunday 13 and 20 February 11.00-4.00pm. Adults £5.50, children free

Thursday 17 and 24 February 11.00-3.00pm. Adults £4.00, children free

Gibberd Garden, Harlow

Some pre-season events at the Gibberd Garden in Marsh Lane, Harlow, Essex CM17 0NA, allow the public to enjoy this special town garden in early spring when there is a fine display of snowdrops and hellebores. You can visit between on Wednesdays and Sundays, 2pm-4pm, from February 13 to 27.

Dragons, near Chelmsford

Dragons, just outside Chelmsford, CM1 4LS, is famous for its many varieties of snowdrops, including some of the more unusual giants, along with a glorious collection of hellebores. It is opening for the National Garden Scheme on Wednesday 16 and Thursday 17 February, 11am-3pm. Adults £5, children free. A good selection of snowdrops and hellebores are available to buy.

Warley Place, Brentwood

The amazing 25-acre nature reserve at Warley Place, Great Warley, Brentwood, CM13 3HU, is on the site of a house and once-famous Edwardian garden belonging to Ellen Willmott. It is now maintained as a nature reserve by Essex Wildlife Trust. There are some spectacular flowers to be enjoyed throughout the year here and especially in the spring. It’s open every day during daylight hours.

Get out this February and reacquaint yourself with our outdoor spaces - Credit: Julie Skelton

Beth Chatto's Plants & Gardens, Elmstead

Beth Chatto's Plants & Gardens, Clacton Rd, Elmstead Market, Elmstead, CO7 7DB, is always worth a visit, but at this time of year the gardens are a perfect destination for snowdrop hunters. The gardens, nursery, Chatto's tearoom and shop open every Tuesday to Saturday, 10am-5pm, from February 15. Adults £11.45, children £3.

Grove Lodge, Saffron Walden

Grove Lodge in Saffron Walden, CB10 2AB, is opening for the National Garden Scheme on Sunday 20 and 27 February, 2pm-5pm. Adults £5, children free. This is a large, walled town garden next to the common. Planted and designed for high biodiversity, it attracts a wide range of wildlife, even in the depths of winter.

Longyard Cottage, Nazeing

Also, for the National Garden Scheme, on Sunday February 20, Longyard Cottage in Nazeing, EN9 2DA, is opening 11am-4pm. Adults £4, children free. The structure of this beautiful garden is revealed in full at this time of year, Silver Birch trees punctuating the space, allowing the large collection of snowdrops and hellebores to be enjoyed to the full.

A peacock enjoying the snowdrops at Markshall Estate - Credit: Bryan Shaw

Markshall Estate, Coggeshall

Markshall Estate is a beautiful conservation area near Coggeshall, with continent-themed areas in the world-class arboretum. There’s also the idyllic ancient woodland, which comes alive with snowdrops this month. Check the website for more details on opening times and prices.





