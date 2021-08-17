5 beautiful sunflower fields in Somerset

Published: 2:21 PM August 17, 2021

We've found five beautiful sunflower patches to visit in Somerset this August and September. They all also offer PYO opportunities to take the sunshine home with you.

There's no plant quite like the bright yellow sunflower to inspire joy and positive vibes. The cheerful flower does not bloom for long which makes a visit to a sunflower field all the more special during the summer. Not only are they a highly 'instagrammable' sight, but they are a great cut flower to take home and bring a spark of colour to any room.

For families a trip to a sunflower field is a lovely outdoorsy activity to be teamed with a picnic, an ice cream, and maybe a visit to the local farm shop.

Here's our pick of Somerset's finest sunshine spots to head to in August and September. Due to the rough weather this summer, most patches will not be ready for a couple of weeks so do check before you travel.

Farrington’s, Farrington Gurney

Located at Home Farm, our first sunflower field spot is worth a visit anytime of the year thanks to their wealth of other produce events such as a pumpkin patch in October. They plant thousands of sunflowers every year to create a sunshine wonderland for the whole family. Not only can you walk the field and take in the sights, but this is a PYO opportunity.

Farrington's operate a booking system to ensure the crowds never get too large and you can fully appreciate your visit. They are already open for visitors and will add new dates every week. Book your slot and learn more here.

Frogmary Green Farm, South Petherton

Developed from a greenfield site just two decades ago, Frogmary has gone from strength to strength. Last year they opened a hugely popular wild flower meadow and have now turned their sites to the golden rays of the sunflower. Due to the late weather, the sunflowers are not quite ready as of mid-August, however they have assured us that it will not be long till you can enjoy them and also take a bunch home.

Keep an eye on their website and social pages for more updates on when you'll be able to plan a visit.

Somerset Lavender Farm, Faulkland

Don't let the name confuse you, our next spot is home to more than just sprays of delightful smelling purple lavender. They love many aspects of the natural world including sunflowers and offer a great chance to walk in a field of golden blooms each year. Access is free although they do ask that you consider making a small donation to the upkeep of the farm if possible.

According to their Facebook page, the sunflowers will be ready for your enjoyment very soon so keep an eye there for more updates.

Palette and Pasture, Pyle Farm, Trudoxhill

This is another beautiful small spot where you will need to book ahead of time. As of mid-August, they are still not quite ready for visitors as the sunflowers need a little more time to look their best. As soon as they are good to go, Palette and Pasture will update their website and you can book away.

Not only are tickets only £1 per person, but you can organise a mini photo shoot from Childsplay Photography if you want to save the memories forever. The price of entry is also redeemable against any sunflower purchase on your visit.

Thurloxton Farm, Taunton

Last but by no means least, we have a great PYO farm that operates throughout the spring and summer with plenty of fruits, vegetables, and flowers to choose from. They're hoping to have a sunflower field ready to go in early September so watch for more details on their website as and when they have them.

It's free to enter Thurloxton, you'll just pay for whatever you take with you at the end. It's also not long until their famous pumpkin patch will open to aid in your artistic carving antics.