4 beautiful places to pick your own sunflowers in Devon

We've found all the beautiful sunflower patches to visit in Devon this August and September. They also offer PYO opportunities to take the sunshine home with you.

There's no plant quite like the bright yellow sunflower to inspire joy and positive vibes. The cheerful flower does not bloom for long which makes a visit to a sunflower field all the more special during the summer. Not only are they a highly 'instagrammable' sight, but they are a great cut flower to take home and bring a spark of colour to any room.

For families a trip to a sunflower field is a lovely outdoorsy activity to be teamed with a picnic, an ice cream, and maybe a visit to the local farm shop. Here's our pick of Devon's finest sunshine spots to head to in August and September.

Darts Farm

Topsham, EX3 0QH

Kicking us off is a great business to visit as all the money they raise with their PYO sunflowers is donated to Hospiscare. Last summer they raised over £10 000, making a running total of more than £49 000 raised over the past 13 years. They are open every day 10am till 4pm until the last sunflower is picked. They also have plenty of other things to enjoy including a maize maze and a delicious cafe/restaurant.

Learn more

The Jolly Group

Silverton, EX5 4DU

Booking your tickets to our next sunflower field also gives you access to a wealth of family fun. For the price of a ticket (under 3s go free) you can enjoy all of their attractions plus take home three free sunflowers (£1 each for any extra). They have more than just sunflowers available for picking and a mini-maize maze that the kids will love running around.

Learn more

Strawberry Fields

Lifton, PL16 0DE

Don't be fooled by the name, Strawberry Fields is home to more than just red fruit. Their sunflowers are some of the most popular in the county thanks to the multi-coloured variety they cultivate for your enjoyment. Why not spend the morning selecting the perfect blooms and then replenish your energy at the restaurant and coffee lounge. All the food is deliciously fresh and locally sourced.

Learn more

Surfing Cow

Holbeton, PL8 1JY

Another deceiving name for our last sunflower patch, Surfing Cow is mostly known for their incredible ice cream made from their own special cows. Entry is free when you purchase an ice cream - like you'd need convincing!

