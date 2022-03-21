The best daffodil displays in Derbyshire this spring

With the Spring Equinox comes a changing of the seasons and nothing shouts 'spring' more than a beautiful daffodil display.

Derbyshire Life photographer has headed out across Derbyshire and the Peak District to discover the county's best, wild daffodil displays.

Alstonefield

This lovely village situated on the border between Derbyshire and Staffordshire in the White Peak is home to a beautiful display of daffodils.

Taken on a windy and sunny day I came across this small footpath lined with the spring flowers which leads to Green Well.

This well was once the main source of domestic water for the village well into the 20th century until 1957.

Daffodils line the route along a footpath which runs adjacent to the main road through the village.

Alstonefield - Credit: Gary Wallis

Bakewell

There are several areas in Bakewell where daffodils make a great foreground for a picture in this well-photographed and well-loved town.

Displays can be found at various locations along the River Wye which flows through the town. This shot was taken by the River Wye a short distance from Bakewell Recreation Ground.

Bakewell and The River Wye - Credit: Gary Wallis

Baslow, Village Green

The village green in Baslow offers a great display of the seasonal flower with the borders of the footpaths lined by stunning daffodils.

Baslow, which dates from at least the 13th century, is situated on the River Derwent and close to the Chatsworth Estate.

Baslow - Credit: Gary Wallis

Baslow Bridge, also known as Bubnell Bridge

The bridge spans the River Derwent and was built in 1603.

The span consists of three arches and its claim to fame is that it is the only bridge along the course of the River Derwent that has never been destroyed by floods.

In spring the area in front of the bridge is home to a patch of daffodils that create a wonderful foreground for the ancient span.

The church grounds adjacent to the bridge are also home to an impressive display of the flowers.

Country lane, Heage, near Belper

While on a visit to Heage Windmill I stopped to capture this glorious spring display along a small country lane leading to farms just to the north of the village.

Country Lane, Heage - Credit: Gary Wallis

Markeaton Park, Derby

Originally owned by the Mundy family centuries ago, the park encompasses over 207 acres and attracts more than one million visitors each year.

The grounds are home to numerous displays of daffodils which look stunning in the spring.

Markeaton Hall was a once great country house which unfortunately fell into disrepair and was demolished in 1964.

However the Orangery, pictured here, still remains and is a Grade II listed building which was designed by the architect Joseph Pickford in the 18th century.

Markeaton Park - Credit: Gary Wallis

The Bull’s Head and Village Green, Monyash

This village is picturesque all year round but is particularly colourful when daffodils are in bloom.

Located at the northern head of Lathkill Dale and lying about five miles north-west of Bakewell this village has a long history of human settlement due to the plentiful supply of water here.

Monyash - Credit: Gary Wallis

Sutton on the Hill

Daffodils line the lane opposite St. Michael’s Church, Sutton on the Hill.

The church, which stands about a quarter of a mile apart from the village on a hilltop, dates to the 14th century and was rebuilt in 1863.

The village is located eight miles west of Derby and this village can be traced back to Saxon times.

Sutton on the Hill - Credit: Gary Wallis

Taddington

Pictured here, there is an impressive view over Taddington and northwards across the Peak Park from the road that climbs above Humphrey Gate.

In spring the daffodils that grow on the verge by the road make a perfect foreground for this wonderful view.

Taddington - Credit: Gary Wallis

For more beautiful daffodil images taken by Gary, grab a copy of April's Derbyshire Life - on sale March 25 - or why not subscribe to our app version to receive each monthly edition straight to your mobile?