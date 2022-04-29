Watch cute wallaby joeys emerge from their pouch at Marwell Zoo

A wallaby Joey says hello for the first time at Marwell Zoo in Hampshire - Credit: PhotosByGemma

Marwell Zoo has shared the adorable moment two red-necked wallaby joeys emerge from their mothers’ pouches.

The youngsters are already a few months old but have only just started to peek out from the comfort of their mothers’ pouches.

Young are born at a very early stage of development when they are just 2-2.5cm long and weighing less than one gram, around the size of a jellybean.

Mothers Holly Wallaby and Alison will continue to hold the joeys in their pouches until they are around seven months old, after which the youngsters will begin to leave the pouch, but regularly return.

When fully grown, red-necked wallabies are between 70-90cm with a 65-75cm tail, which is strong enough to support the weight of the entire animal.

Red-necked wallabies can be found in south-eastern Australia and also on the island of Tasmania, which is 150 miles south of mainland Australia.

Senior Animal Keeper Amy Denny, said: 'Holly Wallaby and Alison are first time mothers and they are doing a great job.

'Visitors can spot our mothers as their pouches are much larger and the joeys can frequently be seen popping their heads out throughout the day, so it’s worth returning a few times!'

Conservation charity Marwell Wildlife, which has been awarded the Queen’s Award for Enterprise: Sustainable Development, owns and operates the zoo. Marwell offers visitors the chance to get up close to amazing members of the animal kingdom, from Amur tigers to towering Rothschild’s giraffes.

Tickets are available seven days ahead and pre-booking online is essential. For more information go to marwell.org.uk



