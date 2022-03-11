Magazines Subscribe Gift Subscriptions Things To Do Food And Drink Travel Lifestyle Homes and Gardens People Competitions
6 gorgeous spots to see daffodils in Cornwall

Author Picture Icon

Martha Griffiths

Published: 2:50 PM March 11, 2022
A path leads between an array of daffodils in full bloom in a woodland

Daffodils are a clear sign spring is here - Credit: Peter Wimberg, Unsplash

We reveal the best spots to see these bright flowers across the county

I wandered lonely as a cloud
That floats on high o'er vales and hills,
When all at once I saw a crowd,
A host, of golden daffodils;
Beside the lake, beneath the trees,
Fluttering and dancing in the breeze.

                                                          William Wordsworth

As spring slowly returns, one of the best feelings is to spot the golden colour of daffodils in fields, woodlands, and on river banks. They symbolise the return of the warm weather and the end of winter, bringing joy to many. One great treat during this time, is to go somewhere that is renowned for or has an abundance of daffodils. 

We've chosen six special places to visit and enjoy the flowers in 2022.

Anthony

Reopening on April 5th, this 18th century house is set amidst acres of beautiful parkland and gardens. The Repton designed landscape at Antony is adorned with daffodils come spring. Sweeping views look out to the river Lynher and a formal garden full of surprises plays host to a multitude of blooms.

Learn more

Cotehele

Every year, Cotehele bursts into colour. Bright yellow, soft white and vibrant orange daffodils fill the estate signalling the arrival of spring and the start of a very special season. From mid-February they start to emerge and continue to flower right through into May, with different varieties taking centre stage at different times. 

You'll see the daffodils flowering all over the estate, but particularly across from the Barn Restaurant, in the meadow behind the house, and in the old orchard

Learn more

The Lost Gardens of Heligan

Twenty five years ago, The Lost Gardens of Heligan were rediscovered from the brambles of time. Today, Heligan remains one of the most loved and romantic gardens in the UK, appreciated as much for its beauty and mystery as for the ground breaking restoration project.

Among its 200 acres, you will find a delightful number of daffodils nestled around other wonders to enjoy.

Learn more

Tintagel Old Post Office

Acquired in 1903, this unusual and atmospheric 14th-century yeoman's farmhouse is the Trust's first built property in Cornwall. With a famously wavy slate roof and over 600 years of history it beckons the curious to explore. The Old Post Office garden is romantic to its core, small in scale, cosy and protected from the unpredictable weather by hedges and walls.

Learn more

Telissick

Trelissick is set on its own peninsula, with panoramic views over the Fal estuary. You can explore the meandering paths through the garden, leading to exotic plants and herbaceous borders bursting with colour. For those bringing four-legged friends, Trelissick offers woodland walks through dappled sunlight and across open parkland with views down the estuary to the town of Falmouth.

The daffodils will litter the landscape with colour throughout the spring time.

Learn more

Trengwainton Garden

Here in this warm and luxuriant garden, you can follow in the footsteps of the 1920s plant hunters to see plants that flowered in Britain for the first time. Winding wooded paths follow a half-mile incline to sea views across Mount's Bay and the descent via the drive is bordered by a stream garden and open meadows.

Learn more

Cornwall Life
Spring
Cornwall

person