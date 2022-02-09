Magazines Subscribe Gift Subscriptions Things To Do Food And Drink Travel Lifestyle Homes and Gardens People Competitions
4 gorgeous spots to see daffodils in Norfolk

Martha Griffiths

Published: 11:42 AM February 9, 2022
A close up of daffodils growing in a field

Enjoy a spring walk surrounded by daffodils this year - Credit: Jacek Mleczek, Pexels

We reveal the best spots to see these bright flowers across the county.

I wandered lonely as a cloud
That floats on high o'er vales and hills,
When all at once I saw a crowd,
A host, of golden daffodils;
Beside the lake, beneath the trees,
Fluttering and dancing in the breeze.

                                                          William Wordsworth

As spring slowly returns, one of the best feelings is to spot the golden colour of daffodils in fields, woodlands, and on river banks. They symbolise the return of the warm weather and the end of winter, bringing joy to many. One great treat during this time, is to go somewhere that is renowned for or has an abundance of daffodils. 

We've chosen four special places to visit and enjoy the flowers in 2022.

Kingston Lacey

The snowdrops are already springing out at our first spot, but you can be sure daffodils will be soon to follow. There are a number of gardens to enjoy at Kingston and acres of glorious grounds to explore which will be peppered with golden blooms.

Abbotsbury Gardens

Not far from Chesil Beach, you will find a sub-tropical paradise and the Valley Garden in the countryside around Abbotsbury. The woodlands are a magical place to see daffodils as you take a stroll and relax in nature. 

Mapperton House Garden

The 2020 winner of the Historic Houses 'Garden of the Year' award and voted 'Nation's Finest Manor House' by Country Life, Mapperton House is a glorious spot for a light walk and to enjoy spring blooms. Daffodils will litter the space and bring a warmth to the greenery of the landscape.

Sherborne Castle

Sir Walter Raleigh's masterpiece and the stately home of the Digby family since 1617, there is much to see at Sherborne Castle. In spring, one of the highlights is the sight of daffodils which only add to the tranquillity of the spot.

