Win
WIN! You could win a family weekend pass to bluedot Festival
- Credit: One Eye In
Win a family weekend pass to bluedot Festival (21-24 July 2022) worth £580
Held at Cheshire’s iconic Jodrell Bank Observatory, and winner of the best medium sized festival at the UK Festival Awards, bluedot provides amazing, challenging and entertaining content for all the family, fusing an incredible mix of artists, speakers, scientists and performers into an event unlike any on earth.
Headlining on the Friday is one of the planet’s best-loved dance acts, Groove Armada. Topping the bill on Saturday are electro-indie giants Metronomy and Scottish post-rockers Mogwai, and closing the festival on Sunday with a UK Festival Exclusive is one of the most influential and ground-breaking artists of all time, Björk, accompanied by The Hallé Orchestra. The stellar line-up also sees Tim Peake headlining bluedot’s incredible family science programme.
Full line-up and ticket information can be found at discoverthebluedot.com
To enter, simply complete the form below.