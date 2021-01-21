Win a watercolour painting of Gosfield by artist James Merriott

Published: 3:50 PM January 21, 2021 Updated: 12:09 PM January 27, 2021

James Merriott continues his watercolour tour of the county with an inspiring and educational trip to Gosfield

The King's Head, where James once gave a watercolour demonstration for the local WI (artwork: James Merriott) - Credit: Archant

If you read my monthly feature regularly, you will know how much I enjoy discovering and sharing the beautiful scenery of the Essex countryside and its many charming villages. Featuring the collection of hamlets under the name of ‘The Lavers’ last month encouraged me to keep to this theme and paint villages with similar names throughout the coming months, so look out for more collections later this year. For February however, I had a desire to turn my attentions to the picturesque village of Gosfield after I had many times admired the views driving through the main street.

The view from Lych Gate (artwork: James Merriott) - Credit: Archant

Leaving the A1017 along Church Road for the first time, I was rewarded with views of stunning countryside, the picturesque church and the tranquility of the fabulous lake. As a further treat, I was treated to a glass of wine in the Kings Head by my travelling companion and guide, John. He helpfully educated me on some fascinating village history that I have no reason to disbelieve.

Gosfield Lake (artwork: James Merriott) - Credit: Archant

It is said that on moonlit nights, Luftwaffe bomber crews found that the shining lake indicated they were on track to their targets of East Anglian airfields. The Allies response was to cover the entire lake with ‘floating’ timber railway sleepers. Could it be that nearby Gosfield Airfield survived because of those railway sleepers?

You can contact James at Cottage Corner Art, 9 Byron Road, Hutton, Brentwood CM13 2RU. Please call 01277 210728 to make an appointment.