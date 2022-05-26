A collaboration between author Suzan Holder – wife of Slade frontman Noddy Holder – and a prestige preloved designer fashion retailer is creating a ripple of Beatlemania.

Debut novelist Suzan, and her friend Christine Colbert of upmarket designer dress agency Dress Cheshire in Prestbury, Cheshire, are celebrating Suzan’s new book Shake It Up, Beverley, about a Beatles fan searching for love, by launching a prize giveaway to win a limited-edition gift set of John Lennon’s single Imagine.

Christine said the idea for the competition came after a twist of fate and a little help from her friends: ‘The stars aligned metaphorically and physically when Suzan came in and handed me a copy of her fabulous book.

'It was only the day before I’d been asked for advice to sell a very limited-edition John Lennon and Mont Blanc gift set. It’s not a typical item one of my registered sellers would bring in for me to sell, but it was too rare an opportunity not to collaborate with Suzan and her Beatle-based story.’

The prizes in the Dress Cheshire competition - Credit: Dress Cheshire

With the permission of the seller, Christine is asking her Dress Cheshire social media followers to answer a question to be in with a chance of winning the gift set, a signed copy of Suzan’s book, and £250 voucher to spend in Dress Cheshire.

Suzan, a Cheshire Life columnist, said: ‘It’s a wonderful opportunity to join forces with Christine at Dress Cheshire to support each other and the ever-lasting love of fashion and music.’

Suzan, who produced a variety of television news and lifestyle programmes including ITV’s Loose Women, adapted her original stage play Shake it up, Beverley, which was performed around the UK and was scheduled for a major theatre tour prior to the pandemic.

Living in Liverpool, obsessed Beatles fan, Beverley, decides to dip her toe back in the dating game in an attempt to find love the second time around (or third, if you count Paul McCartney!).

Suzan said: 'I hope readers find the book a fun and relatable read, there’s something in there for everyone, touching on the enduring appeal of The Beatles, how music icons keep their sex appeal with their original and new generations of fans, and why love for the over-fifties can be just as exciting as in your twenties.

Published by One More Chapter, an imprint of HarperCollins, Shake it up, Beverley was officially launched on May 25 at The Beatles Museum, Liverpool.

The competition closes on June 30, 2022, and details are from Instagram: dresscheshire and Facebook Dress Cheshire.