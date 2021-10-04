WIN! A family ticket to the opening night of Christmas at Delamere Forest

Win

Published: 11:47 AM October 4, 2021

A brand-new Christmas trail featuring spectacular illuminations and much-loved festive tunes will light up Forestry England’s Delamere Forest in Cheshire between 26 November and 31 Dec 2021 and we’re offering three lucky readers the chance to win a family ticket (with parking) to the opening night on 26 November 2021.

Neon tree by Culture Creative - Credit: Richard Haughton

It’s the most wonderful time of the year when twinkling lights and seasonal sounds fill the air with festive fun. Wrap up warm and be transported into a winter wonderland where you will discover sparkling tunnels of light, walk under giant baubles and beneath trees drenched in jewel-like colour.

Independent street food vendors bring a delicious twist to tasty treats on offer. Have yourself a holly, jolly Christmas and complete your walk under the stars with a toasted marshmallow, a spiced winter warmer or hot chocolate shared with someone special.*

Christmas at Delamere Forest will be open on selected dates between 26 November – 31 December 2021

For information and to book tickets visit: christmasatdelamereforest.co.uk

*additional charges apply

Lantern Fire Garden by Culture Creative - Credit: Cavendish Press

To enter the competition, simply answer the question below: