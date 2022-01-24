Magazines Subscribe Gift Subscriptions Things To Do Food And Drink Travel Lifestyle Homes and Gardens People Competitions
WIN tickets to a Bristol food festival

Charlotte Skidmore

Published: 9:57 AM January 24, 2022
Updated: 10:21 AM January 24, 2022
Doughnuts Free From Festival Bristol

Tuck into some delicious free from treats at Norah's Bakery - Credit: Free From Festival

Somerset Life has joined forces with Free From Festival Bristol to offer five lucky readers the chance to win a pair of tickets to the show.

The UK’s only gluten free, dairy free and refined sugar free event is set to take place on March 19, from 11am-6pm at Pennywell Project, BS5 0TL.

Top chefs and speakers will include Jane Devonshire, Masterchef 2016 winner; James Wythe aka Healthy Living James, food blogger; Ali Walsh, founder of Life on a Rice Cake and Christine Bailey, nutritionist, chef and author.

Free From Festival crowd Bristol

The UK’s only gluten free, dairy free and refined sugar free event is set to take place on March 19 - Credit: Free From Festival

Innovative ‘free from’ products will include vegan Belgian chocolate melting pots and jammy stuffed bronuts from Co-Co Brownies and veggie-elicious and choco’licious samosas from Green Sisters.

Local Somerset companies include Booja Booja Events, serving its vegan and dairy free ice cream from a ‘tuk tuk’ vehicle. A range of free from beers will be available from Daura Damm.

To be in with a chance of winning this fabulous prize fill in the form below. The competition closes on February 24.

Fill out my online form.


