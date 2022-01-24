WIN tickets to a Bristol food festival
- Credit: Free From Festival
Somerset Life has joined forces with Free From Festival Bristol to offer five lucky readers the chance to win a pair of tickets to the show.
The UK’s only gluten free, dairy free and refined sugar free event is set to take place on March 19, from 11am-6pm at Pennywell Project, BS5 0TL.
Top chefs and speakers will include Jane Devonshire, Masterchef 2016 winner; James Wythe aka Healthy Living James, food blogger; Ali Walsh, founder of Life on a Rice Cake and Christine Bailey, nutritionist, chef and author.
Innovative ‘free from’ products will include vegan Belgian chocolate melting pots and jammy stuffed bronuts from Co-Co Brownies and veggie-elicious and choco’licious samosas from Green Sisters.
Local Somerset companies include Booja Booja Events, serving its vegan and dairy free ice cream from a ‘tuk tuk’ vehicle. A range of free from beers will be available from Daura Damm.
To be in with a chance of winning this fabulous prize fill in the form below. The competition closes on February 24.
