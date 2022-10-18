Woodstock Festive Fayre: Friday, November 25 and Saturday, November 26 

St Mary Magdalene Church in Woodstock, built in the reign of Henry I for the convenience of the court during royal visits to the royal hunting lodge of Woodstock Manor, is once again hosting Woodstock Festive Fayre from Friday, November 25 and Saturday, November 26, 2022.

The fayre, established in 2018, has quickly built up a reputation for providing quality and variety, and is pleased to bring to another impressive gift wonderland from over 30 artisans, hand-picked for their quality, uniqueness, and passion for their products.

Woodstock Festive Fayre - Credit: Jay Alice Photographic

Woodstock Festive Fayre - Credit: Jay Alice Photographic

Shop from some of the best local producers from the Cotswolds, Oxfordshire, and neighbouring counties – many of whom are ethical and sustainable, enabling you to gift with our environment in mind too. Meet the makers, hear their stories, and discover the passion behind the beautifully hand-crafted products.

Woodstock is the home of Blenheim Palace, official supporters of Woodstock Festive Fayre, and has a thriving community of shops and places to eat and stay, enhancing your visit and experience of this historic town, at the most wonderful time of the year.

Woodstock Festive Fayre - Credit: Jonathan Self

Woodstock Festive Fayre - Credit: Jonathan Self

Woodstock Festive Fayre - Credit: Jay Alice Photographic

If you visit the fayre on Saturday, November 26, you will also be able to enjoy the magic of the free-to-attend Night of a Thousand Candles event. The event is held nearby in Market Place (the Town Square) to celebrate the town’s Christmas lights switch-on, with live music, a short panto, school choir, food and drink and, of course, a visit from the main man himself – Father Christmas.

So, come along to Woodstock on November 25 & 26 for a memorable festive celebration with friends and loved ones to kick-off your festive season.

woodstockfestivefayre.co.uk

Facebook: Woodstock Festive Fayre

Email: fayre@wutw.co.uk

WFF is brought to you by Wake up to Woodstock (WUTW), a non-profit visitor attraction association and headline sponsor Woodstock Wealth Management who provide a wide range of services whether you are looking to build, grow, protect or preserve your wealth. Diamond sponsor: Project Active. Gold ‘buddy’ sponsors: Mange Tout Chef and Woodstock Accountancy. Drink sponsor: The Bear Hotel.