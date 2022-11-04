York Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2022

It's only been 5 months since York Fashion Week graced the city with its sell-out shows, but it's back again for an Autumn/Winter edition which marks the start of this bi-annual event. Taking place at key locations across the city, YFW Autumn/Winter 22 will feature exciting runway shows, workshops, in-store events and talks between October 6-10. Here's what to look out for -

York Fashion Week - Credit: Olivia Brabbs Photography

Friday, October 7

The Student & Graduate Runway 7.30pm, The Guildhall

The Student & Graduate Runway promises to be a night of empowerment and celebration, showcasing talented designers who have turned their education in fashion into innovative and exciting collections. Collaborative collections as well as stand-alone works of art will be on display at this event, with a luxury welcome drink provided by The Vices York.

York Fashion Week - Credit: Olivia Brabbs Photography





Saturday, October 8

The Independent Runway 7.30pm, The Guildhall

The Independent Runway show will feature a selection of independent brands from across the UK, highlighting inspirational and creative designers who are pushing boundaries in fashion. Tickets include a luxury drink on arrival by The Vices York.

York Fashion Week - Credit: Olivia Brabbs Photography

Sunday, October 9

Sustainable Style Swap 9:30am – 11:30am, Pitcher & Piano

Join local stylists Laura and Sara for a morning of sustainable styling. Guests are invited to bring 5 pieces from their own wardrobe to be swapped with other guests. A fun and dynamic way to liven up your wardrobe and meet new friends. Laura & Sara will be on hand to offer styling advice and TV & Film make up artist Emily Thornton will be providing make-up demos.

The REVIVAL Runway 11.30am – 1.00pm, Malmaison

Following a sell-out event in Spring, this show will celebrate renewed fashion, presenting creative brands that champion sustainable style and fashion.

Warpaint: Fashion for the Fight 3.30 – 5.00pm, Malmaison

After a debut runway in Spring, Warpaint returns to unveil its latest line of clothing, perfectly suited for those with life-altering illnesses. The new collection includes comfortable, stylish and chic pieces that have been subtly adapted and can be worn by patients during medical procedures. After the show, founders of Warpaint, Joanne Nicholson and Claire Wharton, will take to the stage to share their personal stories that inspired the creation of the brand.

York Fashion Week - Credit: Olivia Brabbs Photography

Monday 10 October

The Fashion Trail from 10.00am, various locations across the city

The Fashion Trail is an opportunity to view beautiful and stunning pieces of fashion, up close and personal. With various works of art on display, the trail will extend across key locations in the city.

Fashion Avenue from 11.00am, DoubleTree by Hilton York

Focusing on the diversity of fashion as a career, this event delves into the numerous avenues available for aspiring creatives. From fashion photography, marketing, styling, graphic design to journalism, students will be able to learn from industry experts about how best to carve out a successful career in the world of fashion. The entire day is free to students, with a small number of tickets soon available to the public.

Behind the Seams with Shoni at 7:30pm, The Vices York

York Fashion Week will draw to a close with an exclusive event with acclaimed designer, Shoni and her debut collection, The Art of Queening. Understand the concept and inspiration behind the collection whilst exploring York’s first private-house hotel.

yorkfashionweek.com







