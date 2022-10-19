Light shows to enjoy in Yorkshire this Autumn

Time to embrace the turning of the seasons by making the most of the darkness, either by filling it with light and warmth or by sinking into its velvety depths…

For so many people, October can be a month of deep melancholy: summer’s swallows are long gone by now, and the leaves – and the temperatures – are dropping fast.

Although autumn doesn’t officially end, in strictly meteorological terms at least, until 30 November, for many Halloween feels like the start of winter. And worst of all for the sun-worshippers amongst you: the clocks go back on Sunday October 30, bringing nearly five months of shorter, colder days and longer, darker nights. They don’t go forward again, marking the arrival of spring, until March 26 2023.

But there’s a very positive flip side: autumn can be the perfect time to visit the Yorkshire Coast. The weather is often still lovely at this time of year, and it’s generally quieter than during the summer holidays, which means more space on those wide open beaches, easier parking and more choice of accommodation.

So, rather than mourning the loss of summer, why not embrace the turning of the seasons, and make the most of the darkness, either by filling it with light and warmth or by sinking into its velvety depths…

Light and colour naturally go hand in hand, of course, and autumn is all about colour – enjoy the season’s glorious reds, golds and russets on a woodland walk by the sea. There are particularly colourful displays to be found at Filey’s historic Glen Gardens; at Scarborough’s Peasholm Park, where the ravine known as the Glen has a treasure trove of rare trees; at the same town’s South Cliff Gardens, where patches of wilderness snuggle up against historic formal gardens; at Sandsend’s Mulgrave Woods, said to be haunted by a remarkable creature called the PadPad, which is part panther, part human and part goat; and at Whitby’s peaceful Pannett Park, home to Whitby Museum and the lovely Pannett Art Gallery.

Much of the Yorkshire Coast falls within the boundaries of the North York Moors National Park, which in 2020 was designated as a an International Dark Sky Reserve by the International Dark-Sky Association, one of only 19 in the world. That means the park’s low light pollution levels and wide, clear horizons make it officially one of the best places anywhere in the world to see stars.

There are plenty of handy clifftop vantage points to view star-filled skies over the sea – or this month’s Hunter’s Moon, the full moon which this year occurs on Sunday October 9. It’s so-called because we’ve reached that time of year when our ancestors were out hunting to fill the larder for the coming winter.

For more information on what else is happening across the Yorkshire Coast and the North York Moors National Park this month, see discoveryorkshirecoast.com or call the Tourism Bureau on 01723 383636.

Light up your life this autumn…

Darker days already getting you down? Fill your days with light and warmth with some spectacular events on the Yorkshire Coast.

At Scarborough’s historic and much-loved Peasholm Park, Moonlight on the Lake takes place again this year on Friday October 21. This magical event uses the calm waters of the Park’s famous lake to stunning effect, reflecting illuminated dragon boats and ethereal floating lanterns created specially by the town’s premier outdoor theatre events company, Animated Objects. It’s the perfect treat to kick-start half-term for the kids.

A week later, Peasholm Park is the venue for Autumn Daze (Wednesday October 26), a half-term bonanza of seasonal activities for all the family, including bush craft demonstrations, storytelling, marshmallow toasting, primitive fire-starting, arts and crafts and a scavenger hunt – and all in the great outdoors.

Over Halloween weekend (Friday 28 to Monday 31 October), Scarborough Castle has a treat in store strictly for adults, with eerie ghost tours on offer. Skilled storytellers will guide you on a journey through the past, with tales of ghosts, supernatural sightings and horrors from history. The Castle is said to be home to the shade of Piers Gaveston, who was captured there in 1312 by noblemen revolting against his friend and mentor Edward II and subsequently beheaded. He now patrols the walls, attempting to lure unsuspecting visitors to their death on the cliffs. He has company, too – the castle is also reputedly home to a spectral Richard III, and the wraith of a Roman soldier. It’s going to be dark, so don’t forget your torch!

From 21 to 31 October, the Castle’s sister English Heritage venue, Whitby Abbey, is once again showcasing its gothic glory during Illuminated Abbey week, which sees the familiar ruin in, literally, a new light – in fact, a whole rainbow of them! The Abbey played, of course, a big part in inspiring Bram Stoker when he wrote his ground-breaking horror story Dracula, and in May the venue marked the novel’s 125th anniversary by breaking the world record for ‘Largest Gathering of People Dressed as Vampires’ – all 1,369 of them. This half-term, the illuminated ruin will be back the backdrop to a theatrical version of the story, and English Heritage promises ‘a twist on our usual show as we celebrate 125 years of Dracula’. We can’t wait!

And, of course, it’s at this time of year that some people prefer to celebrate the darkness, not the light. Now in its 29th year, Whitby Goth Weekend takes place over Halloween, and along with the newer Tomorrow’s Ghosts Festival at the town’s Pavilion Theatre (both October 28 to 30) brings a unique feel – and a unique group of people – to the North Yorkshire town. It’s safe to say there’s nothing else quite like it anywhere!



