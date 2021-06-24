Things To Do Food And Drink Travel Lifestyle Homes and Gardens People Subscribe
Great British Life > Things To Do

5 of the best day trips in Yorkshire

Logo Icon

Bethan Andrew

Published: 7:45 AM June 24, 2021   
Goathland Train Station on the North Yorkshire Moors Railway in the North York Moors National Park.

A view from above Goathland Train Station on the North Yorkshire Moors Railway in the North York Moors National Park - Credit: Getty Images

Staycations are the order of the day this summer, if you're spare time is limited, these activities will help you pack in some fun in one day.

All aboard the Yorkshire Railway
Jump on the North Yorkshire Moors Railway, an award-winning charitable trust that carries 300,000 unique passengers on the train every year and is Britain’s most popular heritage railway.  
nymr.co.uk 

READ MORE: 7 forgotten railways in Yorkshire

Take a leisurely row in Knaresborough 
The river Nidd in Knaresborough is a particularly pleasant spot, and rowing under the town’s famous viaduct is a sight to behold from the water.  
knaresboroughboats.co.uk 

Hop on a city cruise in York 
Experience the sights of the city from a boat and choose to go for it at night time with the lights twinkling away, or take a historic tour in the day.  
citycruisesyork.com 

READ MORE: A historic walk around the city walls of York

Experience the rugged coast by charter 
From whale spotting trips to sunset boat trips out on the coast, Visit Whitby allows you to see the Yorkshire coastline from a whole new perspective.  
visitwhitby.com 

READ MORE: 6 great walks near Whitby

Cruise the canals with Hebden Bridge Cruises 
Another beautiful option for the water is to experience the Yorkshire canals scenic canal boat trips and dining cruises in the Calder Valley.  
hebdenbridgecruises.com 

READ MORE: 6 great walks near Hebden Bridge

Yorkshire Life
Yorkshire

Don't Miss

Lyme Bay

Devon Life | Win

Win £500 of English wine from Lyme Bay Winery

Devon Life

Logo Icon
Dress, Cheshire

Cheshire Life | Win

WIN £500 worth of preloved designer clothes

Samuel Mathewson

Author Picture Icon
Padley Gorge by Keith Meredith

Derbyshire Life

6 waterfall walks in Derbyshire and the Peak District

Derbyshire Life

Logo Icon
Girl playing Gardoolet

Suffolk Magazine | Win

Gardoolet: WIN this summer's best garden game

Jayne Lindill

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus