5 of the best day trips in Yorkshire

Published: 7:45 AM June 24, 2021

A view from above Goathland Train Station on the North Yorkshire Moors Railway in the North York Moors National Park - Credit: Getty Images

Staycations are the order of the day this summer, if you're spare time is limited, these activities will help you pack in some fun in one day.

All aboard the Yorkshire Railway

Jump on the North Yorkshire Moors Railway, an award-winning charitable trust that carries 300,000 unique passengers on the train every year and is Britain’s most popular heritage railway.

nymr.co.uk

Take a leisurely row in Knaresborough

The river Nidd in Knaresborough is a particularly pleasant spot, and rowing under the town’s famous viaduct is a sight to behold from the water.

knaresboroughboats.co.uk

Hop on a city cruise in York

Experience the sights of the city from a boat and choose to go for it at night time with the lights twinkling away, or take a historic tour in the day.

citycruisesyork.com

Experience the rugged coast by charter

From whale spotting trips to sunset boat trips out on the coast, Visit Whitby allows you to see the Yorkshire coastline from a whole new perspective.

visitwhitby.com

Cruise the canals with Hebden Bridge Cruises

Another beautiful option for the water is to experience the Yorkshire canals scenic canal boat trips and dining cruises in the Calder Valley.

hebdenbridgecruises.com

