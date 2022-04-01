19 things to do in Yorkshire this April

Tony Greenway guides you through the best theatre, art, comedy and music events coming your way in April

March 31 – June 26

Not Without My Ghosts

A Hayward Gallery Touring exhibition direct from the Southbank Centre, London, featuring the work of a veritable throng of artists, from William Blake to Ann Churchill and many others. The common denominator is that all of the work on display has been inspired by the practices of mediums and spiritualists.

Millennium Gallery

Sheffield

museums-sheffield.org.uk

Throughout April and beyond

Dementia Forward

North Yorkshire-based charity Dementia Forward celebrates its 10th birthday this month (on April 1) with a series of special events taking place at the organisation's five hubs in Burton Leonard, Richmond, Settle, Poppleton and Pocklington. Over the next few months you can also join in with awareness walks, concerts, treasure hunts and dance nights. Check out the website for more information.

03300 578592

dementiaforward.org.uk

March 30 – April 2

Rent

Tragically, Jonathan Larson, the creator and composer of this hit musical, didn't live long enough to see what a rip-roaring success it would become: he died aged just 35. Prior to this, Larson wrote the autobiographical show tick, tick... BOOM!, which was recently been turned into a Netflix film directed by Hamilton songwriter Lin-Manuel Miranda, and starring Andrew Garfield.

Hull Truck

01482 323638

hulltruck.co.uk

April 1- 9

Shakespeare in Love

John Cooper Studio @ 41 Monkgate

The mega-successful romantic comedy film written by Tom Stoppard and Marc Norman (it won seven Oscars) was turned into an equally successful stage show with a script by Lee Hall (who gave us Billy Elliot). The critics called it 'riotously enjoyable' when it premiered in London in 2014.

York, 01904 623568 yorktheatreroyal.co.uk

April 2-23

Hedwig and the Angry Inch

This off-Broadway Tony Award-winning hit — about a genderqueer rock singer who grew up in Communist-run East Berlin — has developed something of a cult following (viewers of US drama Riverdale will be familiar with the show's most famous song, Wicked Little Town). This production stars Yorkshire drag queen Divina De Campo in the lead.

Leeds Playhouse 0113 213 7700 leedsplayhouse.org.uk

Six - a musical that turns the six wives of Henry VIII into modern day pop princesses - Credit: Hull Theatres



April 5-10

Six: The Musical

Who thought it would be a good idea to create a musical that turns the six wives of Henry VIII into modern day pop princesses? Well, Toby Marlow and Lucy Moss, that's who, because they wrote the book, music and lyrics. And do you know what? They've been proved absolutely right, because while this show started off small on the Edinburgh Fringe it went stratospheric in the West End and on Broadway. A wild night out.

Hull New Theatre

01482 300 306

www.hulltheatres.co.uk





Feast of Fiddles - Credit: 2018 Martin Oldham



April 7

Feast of Fiddles

DJ, presenter and folk fan Mark Radcliffe called Feast of Fiddles 'Britain's fiddling supergroup', although they've also been affectionately dubbed 'Bellowhead with bus passes.' The line-up includes Peter Knight (Gigspanner, Steeleye Span), Chris Leslie (Fairport Convention), Brian McNeill (Battlefield Band), Ian Cutler (Bully Wee), Tom Leary (Joe Brown Band) and Garry Blakeley (Band of Two).

City Varieties

0113 243 0808

leedsheritagetheatres.com

April 7-September 25

Sheila Hicks: Off Grid

This show featuring the work of Sheila Hicks — a ground-breaking 87-year-old American textile artist — is both small scale (she produces miniature woven drawings on a hand-held loom) and mind-blowingly vast (her installations can fill entire galleries). Probably one of the most exciting art exhibitions to be held the county this year.

Hepworth Wakefield

01924 247360

hepworthwakefield.org

Mark Thomas - Credit: Steve Ullathorne



April 8

Mark Thomas

The thought-provokingly controversial and campaigning comic is back with a show which. 'examines how we have come to inhabit this divided wasteland that some of us call the United Kingdom.' Sort of like Who Do You Think You Are?, but with sweary bits. If you miss this gig you can see Mark in Sheffield and Huddersfield next month.

King's Hall

Ilkley

Bradford

01274 432000

bradford-theatres.co.uk

April 8-30

Jane Eyre

An eye-catching, witty and ultra-accessible adaptation of the Charlotte Brontë novel, written for the stage by award-winning Chris Bush and directed by Zoe Waterman. This not a dry, literary Jane Eyre. Instead, it's a production that makes the most of 'actor-musicians, playful multi-roling and a host of 19th century pop hits.' So there.

Stephen Joseph Theatre

Scarborough

01723 370541

sjt.uk.com

April 8

European Union Chamber Orchestra

The European Union Chamber Orchestra - which was 40 last year - returns to St George's Hall as part of the 153rd Orchestral Music Season to play Holst, Mozart, Grieg and Haydn, conducted by Darragh Morgan and with piano soloist Martin Roscoe.

By the way, the Oh God What Now? Podcast - formerly known as Remainiacs and featuring journalists Ian Dunt and Dorian Lynskey - is being taped on April 3 at City Varieties in Leeds. We just mention that in passing.

St George's Hall

Bradford

01274 432000

bradford-theatres.co.uk

April 10

Two Pints Podcast – Live!

Ralf 'Death in Paradise' Little and Will 'Hollyoaks' Mellor once starred in a mega-successful sitcom called Two Pints of Lager and a Packet of Crisps (remember?). Now the pair — who are friends in real life — have reunited with their own mega-successful 'Two Pints' podcast and are in York this month to record an episode in front of a live audience.

Grand Opera House

York

0844 871 7615

atgtickets.com/york

April 11

A Grand Yorkshire Night Out

Harry Gration and Christine Talbot - two doyennes of teatime regional news telly, albeit on rival channels - team up to talk about what it was really like working on BBC Look North and ITV Calendar. The production team of All Creatures Great and Small and Julian Norton, the Yorkshire Vet, will also be making an appearance.

Theatre Royal

York

01904 623568

yorktheatreroyal.co.uk

Layton Williams in the Everybody's Talking About Jamie Tour - Credit: Matt Crockett



April 11-16

Everybody's Talking About Jamie

The return of the effervescent musical about a 16-year-old boy who wants to be a drag queen, starring the extraordinary Layton Williams. There's a LOT of Jamie fever out there at the moment. The film version is now available on Amazon Prime, and the cast of this production are only just back from taking the show to Los Angeles. We saw it in Hull last year, and can confirm that Williams is superb in the title role.

Lyceum

Sheffield

0114 249 6000

sheffieldtheatres.co.uk

April 13

Barry Humphries

Comic genius Barry Humphries - now 87- is usually seen in a frock as the appalling Dame Edna Everage, or with food (or worse) down the front of his suit as the even-more-appalling Australian cultural attaché, Sir Les Patterson.This time, though, says Barry, 'it is really about this character called 'me'. I'm not in disguise.' So, sit back and be entertained by 'some highly personal, sometimes startling, and occasionally outrageous stories.' Plus, some 'special guests' may appear, via the magic of technology (we can only imagine who they might be).

Grand Opera House

York

0844 871 7615

atgtickets.com/york

April 12-16

Bedknobs and Broomsticks

You've seen the joyful Disney movie musical loads of times. Now here's a magical stage version to take your fancy, featuring songs by the Sherman Brothers and new music by Neil Bartram. Three orphan evacuees are sent from wartime London to live with a useless apprentice witch and — spoiler! — end up helping her foil a Nazi invasion. Well, it happens.

Hull New Theatre

01482 300 306

hulltheatres.co.uk





Ed Byrne - Credit: IDIL SUKAN



April 13

Ed Byrne: If I'm Honest

The Daily Mail says 'there is nothing quite like seeing (Ed) Byrne doing what he does best' - and what he does best, by any objective measure, is stand-up comedy. You're invited to join him as he 'tries to decide if he has ANY traits that are worth passing on to his children.' Also at Doncaster Dome (April 10).

Hull New Theatre

01482 300 306

hulltheatres.co.uk

April 19 - May 7

The Book of Mormon

This unapologetically controversial smash hit comedy about Mormon missionaries in Uganda, goes right up to the line of some people's idea of acceptable — and then gleefully crosses it (put it like this: at one point Darth Vadar, Jesus, Yoda, Hitler and Genghis Khan dance together on stage). Something to offend everybody, then — so it's no surprise to discover that South Park creators Trey Parker and Matt Stone are the driving forces behind the show.

Leeds Grand Theatre

0113 243 0808

leedsheritagetheatres.comMUSICAL



April 29

Simon Evans: The Work of the Devil

Let's be honest: most comedians are of a left-wing bias (Mark Thomas springs immediately to mind). We can think of only two on the current circuit who are right-leaning: one is Geoff Norcott and the other is Simon Evans. You'll have seen Evans on Question Time, maybe, or heard him on Radio 4's The News Quiz — but you won't have seen him like this, particularly as this show features 'personal revelations' of 'an extraordinary nature...

The Lamproom Theatre, Barnsley

www.barnsleylamproom.com