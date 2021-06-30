Published: 8:16 AM June 30, 2021

We love our food in Yorkshire and there are many ways to make a day out of indulgence.

Tour the Yorkshire Vines

You might not think about vineyards thriving in the colder climes of Yorkshire, but Yorkshire Heart will prove you wrong. Tour the vines, taste the wines and have a merry day out.

yorkshireheart.com

Inside the Chocolate Story

A day surrounded by chocolate can never be a bad thing and The Chocolate Story in York tells you stories of some of the greatest names in the industry.

yorkschocolatestory.com

Over indulge at the Foodie Capital of Yorkshire

There’s a reason Malton has become so well known for its food, so take a day to eat and drink your way around some of the finest establishments in the county. Make gin, eat macarons and smell the coffee!

Visitmalton.com

Catch a fish supper in Staithes

Head out to the North Sea with Real Staithes for a Mackerel Hook and Cook trip, and learn how to catch fish the traditional way.

realstaithes.com

Feast at a farm shop

Hincliffe’s is way more than just a food store - it’s one of those gourmet delights where you mooch, as you plan your picnic to perfection and dine on food straight from the farm

www.hinchliffes.com