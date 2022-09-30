10 of the best Halloween events in Yorkshire

Fill your days full of fun and frights this October half term across Yorkshire.

Half term Happenings



October 22-30

Light spectacular with North York Moors Railway

All aboard for a light show like no other. Departing from Pickering station, take a seat in one of the heritage carriages decorated with thousands of lights for an hour-long round trip. Your interactive LED wristband will synchronise to music from a DJ-Mix as you listen to top tunes and onboard narration.

Pickering Station, Pickering, North Yorkshire, YO18 7AJ

nymr.co.uk

October 26

The Woodland School at Swinton Bivouac

Explore the great outdoors with Lea Eyre and let little ones learn about the natural world through play and exciting activities in the Druid's Plantation. Suitable for 7-11 year olds, this session will see the crafters making pine resin lanterns. Parents are welcome to relax in the Cafe Bistro during the session.

Swinton Bivouac, Masham, Ilton, Ripon HG4 4JZ

swintonestate.com/events/woodland-school

Select nights from October 1-29

Fountains by Floodlight

Perfect for all the family, see Fountains Abbey like you've never seen it before as it comes alive under the moonlight and bright beams. Wander through the shadowy archways as you listen to the sounds of live choral music ringing through the cellarium.

Fountains Abbey, Ripon HG4 3DY

nationaltrust.org..uk/fountains-abbey

October 22-30

Rebels and Revolutionaries at Royal Armouries Museum

This family-friendly event will feature famous rebels from history. With combats and presentations throughout the day, there'll be plenty to see and do. Join in the Suffragette march around the museum and make your own badges of protest or watch the special show all about Guy Fawkes and the Gunpowder Plot.

Royal Armouries Museum, Armouries Dr, Leeds LS10 1LT

royalarmouries.org

October 22-30

Deadliest Plants and Bugs at Harlow Carr

At RHS Garden Harlow Carr, families can learn how deadly flora and fauna can be misunderstood. Meet creepy crawlies in the Zoo Lab, take part in Forest School, become a Garden Detective on an Adventure Walk, join in in Story Yoga or take a seat at The Weird and Wacky Plant Show.

RHS Garden Harlow Carr, Crag Ln, Beckwithshaw, Harrogate HG3 1QB

rhs.org.uk/gardens/harlow-carr





Fightful Fun

Hocus Pocus Halloween at Lightwater Valley - Credit: Simon Dewhurst Photography Ltd 2013

October 23-31

Hocus Pocus Halloween at Lightwater Valley

Keep your little monster entertained between rides at Lightwater Valley's Halloween party. Knock loudly on the Trick-or-Treat Door for some gruesome goodies, join in the Ghostly Ghoul Trail, shake your bones at the Monster Mash UV Disco and take a seat at the Spooky Magic Show.

Lightwater Valley Family Adventure Park, Water Ln, North Stainley, Ripon HG4 3HT

lightwatervalley.co.uk

October 9-31

Pumpkin Experience at Farmer Copleys

With over 200,000 pumpkins to choose from you're bound to find the perfect one for picking in this giant pumpkin patch. Fancy dress is encouraged as The Pumpkin Princess has some special prizes to give out. Expect lots of family fun in the form of tractor rides, face painting, storytime and even archery.

Farmer Copleys, Ravensknowle Farm, Pontefract Road, Pontefract WF7 5AF

farmercopleys.co.uk

October 14-30

Totally Spooky at Hazlewood Castle

Find the answers to puzzles as you make your way around the 1km spooky trail through the woods of Hazlewood Castle. Suitable for all ages it's full of fun and lots to see. Wait until the sun sets for an extra special illuminated trail.

Hazlewood Castle & Spa, Paradise Ln, Leeds, Tadcaster LS24 9NJ

hazlewood-castle.co.uk

October 22-30

The Halloween Adventure at Stockeld Park

There are lots of spooky surprises in store for you in Stockeld's Enchanted Forest this Halloween. Let the witches show you the way in the skeleton trail, work against the clock as you try to break free from the Escape House or pick a free pumpkin from the patch (with every child's ticket).

Stockeld Park, Wetherby Rd, Wetherby LS22 4AN

stockeldpark.co.uk

October 24-30

Spooky Barn Halloween at Sledmere House

There's plenty to do in the Spooky Barn! Make friends with some creepy crawlies in the Reptile Roadshow, witness some sorcery in the 'Mad Magic' show, go for a spin on the gruesome go-cart track and do the monster mash at the Halloween disco. This Spooktacular event will be held under cover in Home Farm Barns

Sledmere House, Sledmere, Driffield, YO25 3XG

sledmerehouse.com