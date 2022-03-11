5 things to do for Mother's Day in Yorkshire

Spoil her in style with great gift ideas

A Little Luxury

Step back in time as you board the Northern Belle for an afternoon of luxury train travel. Departing from Leeds, York or Wakefield, enjoy a day like no other amongst the opulent surroundings of your vintage carriage as you make your way through idyllic, rolling countryside. Let you and your loved ones be wined and dined with a champagne reception and seven-course Sunday lunch.

£265 pp northernbelle.co.uk





Sail Away

Take in spectacular views of the Dales as you set sail on a traditional wide beam narrowboat. Cast off in Skipton for an evening dinner cruise on the tranquil waters of The Leeds & Liverpool Canal. Along with beautiful sunset views and music, tickets include a complimentary welcome drink as you step onboard and a fabulous three-course meal with a choice of delicious options.

From £32 pp canaltrips.co.uk





The Secret Garden

Step into one of Yorkshire’s most exclusive gardens during this one-off guided tour. This is your opportunity to sneak a peek inside the private walled gardens of Mount St John, Felixkirk, which is usually closed to the public. Taking place on 26 July, the tour is followed by a two-course lunch at The Carpenters Arms using produce from the garden.

£55 pp shop.provenanceinns.com





Starry Spa

Book a spa experience with a difference at Rudding Park Spa in Harrogate. There's a range of options to enjoy their award-winning rooftop spa, but for something a little special, we recommend their Supper and Rooftop Spa experience. Tuck into a two-course dinner at Horto Cafe before heading up to the rooftop to marvel at the twinkly, night sky from the infinity pool.

from £79 pp ruddingpark.co.uk/spa





Stately Sipping

How does one make a visit to a beautiful stately home even better? By adding in a gin tasting session, of course! Join the Sloemotion Distillery Team as they take you to discover some of Castle Howard's Heritage Hedgerows, walking amongst some of the Estate's most beautiful and lesser-known areas, and ending the tour with a gin tasting session. How lovely!

from £8 pp friends.castlehoward.co.uk/event