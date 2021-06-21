Things To Do Food And Drink Travel Lifestyle Homes and Gardens People Subscribe
Things To Do

5 top sports activities in Yorkshire

Bethan Andrews

Published: 8:37 AM June 21, 2021   
The English start point in Yorkshire for the 2014 Tour De France. Buttertubs pass, and the view over

Buttertubs pass, and the view over the dales landscape. A cycling challenge if ever there was one - Credit: VisitBritain/MattCant

Whether it's participating or spectating, Yorkshire is the county for sports lovers. 

Catch a wave at Cayton Bay 
Practice your pop-up and learn how to surf with the professionals at Scarborough Surf School.  
scarboroughsurfschool.co.uk 

Dress up for a day at the Races 
There’s nothing quite like getting dolled up for a day at the Races and York Racecourse is one of the best in Yorkshire.  
yorkracecourse.co.uk 

Cycle the infamous Buttertubs Pass 
The Tour de Yorkshire has shone an even bigger spotlight on the counties incredibly cycle opportunities, but Buttertubs Pass has to be one of the most spectacular routes.  
epicroadrides.com/cycling-uk/yorkshire-dales/buttertubs-pass-yorkshire-dales/ 

Hike the Yorkshire Three Peaks 
Fancy giving yourself a bit of a challenge? Try conquering the Three Peaks of Pen-Y-Ghent, Whernside and Ingleborough.   
threepeakschallenge.uk/yorkshire-three-peaks-challenge

Take aim  
Swinton Estate near Masham hits the spot for a fabulous afternoon of clay shooting and tuition with experts at this shooting ground. Evening and ‘young guns’ sessions available.  
ejchurchill.com/swinton-estate 

Yorkshire Life
Yorkshire

