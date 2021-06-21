5 top sports activities in Yorkshire

Published: 8:37 AM June 21, 2021

Buttertubs pass, and the view over the dales landscape. A cycling challenge if ever there was one - Credit: VisitBritain/MattCant

Whether it's participating or spectating, Yorkshire is the county for sports lovers.

Catch a wave at Cayton Bay

Practice your pop-up and learn how to surf with the professionals at Scarborough Surf School.

scarboroughsurfschool.co.uk

Dress up for a day at the Races

There’s nothing quite like getting dolled up for a day at the Races and York Racecourse is one of the best in Yorkshire.

yorkracecourse.co.uk

Cycle the infamous Buttertubs Pass

The Tour de Yorkshire has shone an even bigger spotlight on the counties incredibly cycle opportunities, but Buttertubs Pass has to be one of the most spectacular routes.

epicroadrides.com/cycling-uk/yorkshire-dales/buttertubs-pass-yorkshire-dales/

Hike the Yorkshire Three Peaks

Fancy giving yourself a bit of a challenge? Try conquering the Three Peaks of Pen-Y-Ghent, Whernside and Ingleborough.

threepeakschallenge.uk/yorkshire-three-peaks-challenge

Take aim

Swinton Estate near Masham hits the spot for a fabulous afternoon of clay shooting and tuition with experts at this shooting ground. Evening and ‘young guns’ sessions available.

ejchurchill.com/swinton-estate