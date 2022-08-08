10 summer events for kids and families in Yorkshire

Dragons, Lego, summer splashes and more

Bradford’s National Science and Media Museum

Switched On is a new summer exhibition celebrating the last 100 years of broadcasting. A special family day takes place at the museum on July 30 marking major broadcasting milestones with family-friendly activities including learning about broadcasting pioneer David Attenborough, through interactive storytelling, along with hands-on opportunities to try out being a camera operator or broadcasting a radio programme.

Until Jan 2023. FREE. Book tickets at scienceandmediamuseum.org.uk

Huddersfield Lego Trail

Who doesn’t love Lego? Local businesses have been busy creating architecture-inspired Lego creations which are showcased around Huddersfield town. There’s a trail to follow to tick them all off and inspire you to open the Lego box once you get home.

August 1-31 FREE

huddersfieldbid.co.uk/lego-trail

Rother Valley Country Park, Sheffield



For the outdoor-loving family! This huge park is a go-to for outdoor adventure and on August 6&7 you can experience the thrills and spills of Jet Ski Championships on the main lake from 10am-5pm. Elsewhere experience canoeing, cycling, a children's play area for the little ones, an animal farm, fishing and a nature reserve - all in one huge outdoor space.

FREE

rvcp.co.uk

Trafford Centre summer daze event

If you’re having a retail day this summer, the non-shoppers can park themselves at big screens to enjoy live sports fixtures, from the Commonwealth Games to Vuelta a España cycling. There’s also live music, an outdoor cinema, a summer-themed funfair, a new outdoor food hub and a splash park!

FREE

traffordcentre.co.uk





Dragonquest Whistlestop Valley, Huddersfield

With steam-train rides on arrival and return, this part mystery, part scavenger hunt and part treasure trail promises interactive fun for all the family. Meet the dragons and dragons masters along the way!

August 20-21

whistlestopvalley.co.uk/dragon-quest

Forbidden Corner, Yorkshire Dales

One to tick off your bucket list at least once - a playground featuring a unique labyrinth of tunnels, chambers, follies and surprises created within a four-acre garden in the heart of Tupgill Park near Middleham in the dales. Get lost on paths that lead to nowhere.

theforbiddencorner.co.uk





DIG: An archeological adventure, York



A hands-on archeological adventure which aims to educate kids about artefact discovery and preservation. Featuring four special indoor excavation pits, filled with replica Roman, Viking, Medieval and Victorian finds.

yat.digitickets.co.uk/tickets



VW Festival 2022 Harewood House

The UK’s largest family-friendly VW event is at Harewood House this summer, with a theme of Rock Legend. Take your little one along for live music, entertainment and a great atmosphere.

August 14-21

vwfestival.co.uk



Keighley Bus Museum

Originally preserving the history of Yorkshire’s old buses, this unique museum has recently expanded its collection to include police, fire and other transport vehicles, now accommodating over 100 vintage automobiles.

kbmt.org.uk





Yorkshire Wildlife Park

A centre for conservation, the park has over 400 animals and plenty of daytime shows as you walk throughout. See the newest developments opened in 2021, including the brand new sea lion reserves.

yorkshirewildlifepark.com





Driffield steam fair

It’s full steam ahead for this weekend of family fun, with hundreds of vintage and classic vehicles on display at the Driffield showground. There’s also an indoor crafts hall with food stands.

August 13/14

driffieldsteamfair.co.uk