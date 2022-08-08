10 summer events for kids and families in Yorkshire
Oliver James Campbell
- Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto
Dragons, Lego, summer splashes and more
Bradford’s National Science and Media Museum
Switched On is a new summer exhibition celebrating the last 100 years of broadcasting. A special family day takes place at the museum on July 30 marking major broadcasting milestones with family-friendly activities including learning about broadcasting pioneer David Attenborough, through interactive storytelling, along with hands-on opportunities to try out being a camera operator or broadcasting a radio programme.
Until Jan 2023. FREE. Book tickets at scienceandmediamuseum.org.uk
Who doesn’t love Lego? Local businesses have been busy creating architecture-inspired Lego creations which are showcased around Huddersfield town. There’s a trail to follow to tick them all off and inspire you to open the Lego box once you get home.
August 1-31 FREE
huddersfieldbid.co.uk/lego-trail
Rother Valley Country Park, Sheffield
For the outdoor-loving family! This huge park is a go-to for outdoor adventure and on August 6&7 you can experience the thrills and spills of Jet Ski Championships on the main lake from 10am-5pm. Elsewhere experience canoeing, cycling, a children's play area for the little ones, an animal farm, fishing and a nature reserve - all in one huge outdoor space.
FREE
Most Read
- 1 The incredible Cornish stone structures with an exceptional history
- 2 Scotney Castle makes an appearance in Netflix's The Sandman
- 3 Win a luxury 2-night Lake District getaway to the Skiddaw Hotel worth £500
- 4 Win the Cobra MX3440V Cordless Lawnmower
- 5 These 6 Norfolk beaches have been awarded the Blue Flag for 2022
- 6 5 wild swimming spots in Cheshire
- 7 20 of the best places to eat out in St Ives
- 8 Have you tried this French-style brasserie in Coggeshall?
- 9 11 pretty riverside pubs in Hertfordshire
- 10 Inside the home of 70s style guru Estelle Bilson
rvcp.co.uk
Trafford Centre summer daze event
If you’re having a retail day this summer, the non-shoppers can park themselves at big screens to enjoy live sports fixtures, from the Commonwealth Games to Vuelta a España cycling. There’s also live music, an outdoor cinema, a summer-themed funfair, a new outdoor food hub and a splash park!
FREE
traffordcentre.co.uk
Dragonquest Whistlestop Valley, Huddersfield
With steam-train rides on arrival and return, this part mystery, part scavenger hunt and part treasure trail promises interactive fun for all the family. Meet the dragons and dragons masters along the way!
August 20-21
whistlestopvalley.co.uk/dragon-quest
Forbidden Corner, Yorkshire Dales
One to tick off your bucket list at least once - a playground featuring a unique labyrinth of tunnels, chambers, follies and surprises created within a four-acre garden in the heart of Tupgill Park near Middleham in the dales. Get lost on paths that lead to nowhere.
theforbiddencorner.co.uk
DIG: An archeological adventure, York
A hands-on archeological adventure which aims to educate kids about artefact discovery and preservation. Featuring four special indoor excavation pits, filled with replica Roman, Viking, Medieval and Victorian finds.
yat.digitickets.co.uk/tickets
VW Festival 2022 Harewood House
The UK’s largest family-friendly VW event is at Harewood House this summer, with a theme of Rock Legend. Take your little one along for live music, entertainment and a great atmosphere.
August 14-21
vwfestival.co.uk
Originally preserving the history of Yorkshire’s old buses, this unique museum has recently expanded its collection to include police, fire and other transport vehicles, now accommodating over 100 vintage automobiles.
kbmt.org.uk
A centre for conservation, the park has over 400 animals and plenty of daytime shows as you walk throughout. See the newest developments opened in 2021, including the brand new sea lion reserves.
yorkshirewildlifepark.com
It’s full steam ahead for this weekend of family fun, with hundreds of vintage and classic vehicles on display at the Driffield showground. There’s also an indoor crafts hall with food stands.
August 13/14
driffieldsteamfair.co.uk