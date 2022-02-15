Whatever the weather, there's plenty of inspiration for half term high days in Yorkshire





Gawp at a giant hare

Sophie Ryder's huge hare sculptures are installed at Piece Hall in Halifax - Credit: Ellis Robinson @ The Piece Hall Trust.

From Saturday Feb 19, The Piece Hall in Halifax is home to some jaw-dropping sculptures of animals created by artist Sophie Ryder. The stunning Georgian courtyard will host a UK first with a major exhibition by the artist with her 4.5m high bronze installation ‘Dancing Hares’ which is over seven metres wide. There are plenty of great vantage points around The Piece Hall to keep dry if the rain pours - and good ice cream stop-offs.

Love a lamb

It's peak lambing time in Yorkshire - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

The sight of lovely lambs brings some cheer to February and you can get up close with them at Cannon Hall Farm near Barnsley. The much-loved farm, where TV series, Springtime on the Farm is filmed, is set for lambing season, one of the most exciting times in the farming calendar. Shepherds will be caring for more than 100 pregnant ewes who are expecting lambs in February. Visitors can watch bottle-feeding demonstrations and learn about the animals at daily talks with the farmers. They will be lambing until Feb 27.

You can also get a cute lamb fix at Spilmans near Thirsk where it’s lambing time with lambs born every day. As well as the wobbly newborn lambs, there’s a variety of other farm animals for you to see during your visit - alpacas, chickens, ducks and even some rare breeds of sheep. Crafting activities too if the rain comes...

Spot some stars

Starry nights in the Yorkshire Dales - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Visit a family run Yorkshire Dales hill farm. Meet the animals and see the stars come out over Pen-y-ghent. In the company of expert astronomer, Richard Darn, there will be a short walk onto the hillside to hear about the night sky visible in this remote area. Part of the Yorkshire Dales Dark Skies Festival 2022. Booking essential.

Scoff some pizza

Pizza fun - make it, eat it at Burton Constable this half term - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Budding chefs and pizza fans will have the best time at Burton Constable Hall where Beverley Pizza Co. invites young foodies to get creative designing chef hats and takeaway pizza boxes as well as getting to grips with the art of pizza making – and eating. All ingredients and equipment provided. 22-26 Feb.

A posh teatime treat?

Maybe there’s a birthday to celebrate or just reason to be cheerful on a dull day – The Grand in York offers an afternoon tea for the little ones! A delicious children’s selection of treats bursting with the all the classics, including strawberry milkshake, scones and mini jam doughnuts! £17pp.

Brilliant bushcraft

Bond over some bushcraft - with a tasty toasted marshmallow to round off the fun - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Marshmallows round the fire and hot choc in the woods? Try bushcraft with a gourmet twist. Head to Huddersfield's Cliffe House Book for an instructor-led bushcraft activity. This is the perfect family activity for all to sit around a campfire toasting marshmallows, making and cooking your own garlic bread twist, all washed down with a warming hot chocolate. No need to worry about the damp wintry conditions - this session is based under cover within woodland.








