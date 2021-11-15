Making a festive wreath can be huge fun with friends and foliage. Whether you’re looking to create something simplistic and rustic or want to go big and bold, there’s a workshop for everyone.

Here's our pick:

Keelham Farm Shop, Skipton

Create your very own Christmas wreath to hang on your front door with expert florists on a two-hour festive workshop, £45, enjoyed whilst sipping on mulled wine and enjoying a mince pie or two.

Sledmere House, East Yorkshire

At Sledmere, make a wreath with foraged greenery from the estate - Credit: Sledmere

December 1-2. An afternoon of creativity, using natural Sledmere foraged materials create a showstopping wreath you’ll want to keep out all year. Estate head gardener, Jan, shows you all the tips of the trade in order to make and take home your very own festive Christmas wreath. A glass of fizz/sherry and mince pies included. £35. December 1-2.

Cannon Hall

There are wreath-making workshops on 24 November and 1 December and get a glimpse of Victorian Christmas traditions as you explore the beautifully decorated Hall and take the 12 days of Christmas Family Trail/

Cannon Hall, Cawthorne, Barnsley cannon-hall.com

Skipton

The Devonshire Arms is a swanky place to do your crafting. Welcome the Christmas spirit to your home and join Vanessa, the award winning hotel florist from Wildflowers for a festive wreath workshops and traditional afternoon tea, £75. November 28.

Nostell,, West Yorkshire

Make a festive wow factor wreath crafted from natural materials including fresh foliage handpicked from Nostell's estate. A great workshop to enjoy with friends as a festive tradition. November 24, 11am - 3pm, £65.





Refresh your wreath a spritz of water to keep it looking perky. - Credit: Nicky Rogerson

Thunderbridge

Lynnie from Stems Designs will be creating beautiful wreath @woodmanthunderbridge to get into the festive spirit.

The date is Sunday December 5, 10am and the workshop is £70pp which includes all materials as well as Prosecco on arrival and festive treats throughout to keep you going! To book your place, email events@woodman-inn.com. Check out Stems for more workshops.

Howden

Paula Duggan from Little English House hosts a range of workshops in the run up to Christmas or see her shop to buy one filled with Yorkshire fresh foliage.

Bradley

The Yorkshire Dales Flower Company holds workshops on various dates throughout December where you can create your own traditional wreath for £45. The workshops are held in Bradley, near Skipton, and include all materials and refreshments. Book your spot at yorkshiredalesflowers.co.uk

Addingham and Harewood

Sarah of Leafy Couture helps you to create beautiful wreaths that will last throughout December and Christmas - Credit: Leafy Couture

Sarah Richardson, the owner of Leafy Couture, holds various workshops around Yorkshire, at her premises in Addingham, near Harewood, £60 on a variety of dates throughout December, and also at Harewood House on December 9, £70. Go to leafycouture.co.uk for more information.

Kommune, Sheffield city centre

Create your own handmade, bespoke, willow Christmas Wreath. You will begin with a twisted willow wreath base and natural foliage. You will be shown step by step how to assemble your wreath weaving your foliage to create the main shape with additional decorations to create an individual piece. All materials, Christmassy drink and festive pastry included in the ticket price, £40.

Saturday Nov 27, 3.30pm - 5pm

Drewtons Estate, East Yorkshire.

Lavish and lovely days out making wreaths and enjoying afternoon tea as you go with Wonderland Blooms, December 2&4. Create your very own wreath to take home while enjoying a delicious afternoon tea and fizz in the warm and cosy Garden Room. Feel free to bring your own gardening gloves! £64.95.





Keeping your wreath looking perky:

Choose different decorations for your wreath depending on your style, like this botanical one from Leafy Couture - Credit: Leafy Couture

Sarah Richardson, the owner of Leafy Couture gives her top tips for making your wreath last longer.