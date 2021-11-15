12 Norfolk Christmas food and drink gifts

Sarah Hardy rounds up a selection of great foodie gift guide ideas, all sourced in Norfolk.

Perfect for coffee lovers - Credit: Give It Some Beans

Coffee Gift Set, Give It Some Beans, £23.50 (includes postage)

giveitsomebeans.co.uk

Give It Some Beans, run by Sean and Jo Arnoup, nestles in the mid-Norfolk countryside. This Christmas the couple have some great gift sets for coffee lovers such as this one which includes a choice of freshly ground coffee, a three-cup cafetiere, a box of biscotti and a tasty syrup to spice up your brew - all presented in a quality cardboard box with a festive ribbon!

Jarrold raspberry and gin jam - Credit: Jarrold

Jarrold Norfolk Raspberry and Gin Jam, Jarrold, £5

jarrold.co.uk

Bursting with raspberries and enlivened with a dash of Jarrold Gin, this jam is made in small batches to bring out all the flavours of the fruit. The recipe was devised exclusively for Jarrold by Janet Peachey at Peachey’s Preserves near Harleston, and works well on morning toast and certainly adds a little something to a Victoria sponge. Look for other products in the Jarrold Own Brand range, too.

EWC's The English smokey - Credit: EWC

The English Smokey, English Whisky Company, £42.50

englishwhisky.co.uk

It’s the perfect time of year for a wee dram or two and aren’t we lucky here in Norfolk that we have our very own whisky distillery? The English Whisky Company, based near Attleborough and run by the Nelstrop family, produces a tempting range of whiskies and liqueurs. At this time of year, we love the English Smokey, a single malt whisky, which has a delectable spicy, smokey finish to simply savour. Simply add a roaring log fire to snooze in front of.

Mulled Pear and Norfolk Perry Chutney from Candi's Chutneys - Credit: Candi's Chutneys

Mulled Pear and Norfolk Perry Chutney, Candi’s Chutney, £4.25

candiscupboard.com

This seasonal and limited edition chutney from chutney queen Candi Robertson, who is based near Reepham, is an annual favourite and a perfect stocking filler. Made with a full bodied perry from Whin Hill at Wells, it partners cold meats, cheeses and charcuterie so is a must for that Christmas buffet table! Also look out for her gift sets and another favourite, The Non Mango Mango Chutney. Yes, it’s a long story...

Nelson Norfolk tea - Credit: Nelson

Christmas Tea, Nelson and Norfolk Tea, £4.50

nelsonandnorfolktea.co.uk

First introduced in 2015 by tea master Mark Richmond who is based near North Walsham, this is a firm favourite with tea lovers across the county - and beyond. It is a warming, black tea, packed with the scents of Christmas, and goes really rather well with a slice or two of Christmas cake. Drink it with or without milk.





Chet Valley's Red Kite - Credit: Chet Valley

Red Kite, Chet Valley Vineyard, £24

chetvineyard.co.uk

This newish sparkling red wine is another big hit from South Norfolk winemaker John Hemmant of Chet Valley Vineyard, near Loddon. It is a perfect light number, ideal for lunchtime quaffing, and, with delicious flavours of red cherry and cranberry, compliments lots of dishes including turkey with all the trimmings. Every home needs a bottle or two for the Big Day!

Truffled Baron Bigod cheese - Credit: Fen Farm

Truffled Baron Bigod Cheese, Fen Farm Dairy, £14 for 250g

fenfarmdairy.co.uk

Made on the Norfolk/Suffolk borders by Jonny Crickmore, Fen Farm products are produced with raw milk from a herd of Montbeliarde cows who graze on the fertile marshland of the Waveney Valley. This real festive treat sees their award-winning Baron Bigod being given a layer of the farm’s raw mascarpone which has been infused with the finest black truffles. The result is quite a heady treat, described as both aromatic and unctuous!

Duration Ales gift pack - Credit: Duration Ales

Gift Set, Duration Brewing, £52

durationbeer.com

Based at Abbey Farm in the ruins of West Acre priory in West Norfolk, Duration Beer, run by Miranda Hudson and Derek Bates, produces ‘beers that belong’. We love the eight pack, two glass sets which let you sample a good selection of the beers - including the crisp Cutting Grass, an Italian Pilsner, and the bolder Dripping Pitch, a West Coast IPA. Not only do the beers taste great but the branding is fresh and exciting, too.

Great American Pies gift box - Credit: Harris & James

Great American Pies Chocolate Selection Box, Harris and James, £11.99

harrisandjames.com

With shops popping up across the region (Norwich, Holt, Sheringham and Southwold to name a few), this company offers a large, top quality range of exciting chocolates, coffees and ice creams for any foodie to love. This box of goodies is inspired by America’s most popular desserts including Banoffee Pie, Key Lime Pie and Mississippi Mud Pie. Is your tummy rumbling yet?

Moonshuck from Black Shuck and Moongazer - Credit: Black Shuck

Moonshuck White Distale, Black Shuck Gin and Moon Gazer Ales, £37.50

moongazerale.co.uk

blackshuckltd.co.uk

Moonshuck combines two of Norfolk’s favourite artisan drink producers, Black Shuck Gin and Moon Gazer Ales. Using Bouchart dark mild, a white distale has been created - a beer turned into a spirit, if you will. Expect a warming and satisfying tipple, maybe teamed with a dash or two of ginger ale. Make sure you read the full story on the back of the presentation box, too.