11 great things to do in Torquay

Hit the beach - or enjoy all that the town has to offer - in lovely Torquay. - Credit: Neville Stanikk/VisitDevon

There are so many ways to enjoy the busy seaside town of Torquay, as KATE WILLIAMS discovers with her pick of the best 11 things to do:

The marvellous world of miniature, offering over 400 tiny creations to please any age of visitor. - Credit: Zachary Culpin/BNPS

1. Babbacombe Model Village

Step into a wonderful tiny world as you enter this miniature village. Immerse yourself in the wonders of over 400 creative model scenes depicting English country life, set in acres of stunning landscaped gardens. With a coffee shop and a gift shop, this attraction promises a fun day out for all ages

2. Torquay Watersports

There’s nothing quite like the wind in your hair and the taste of seas salt as you discover the views of Torquay from the sea on a coastal Seafari. Admire the boats as you depart Torquay Harbour and search for the resident pods of dolphins and seals that are seen so frequently on these trips.

3. Kents Cavern

As one of Europe’s top Stone Age caves, Kents Cavern is a fantastic day out for all age groups. Its extensive labyrinth of spectacular and caverns are easily accessible and open daily all year. You’ll be taken on your underground adventure by the guides, exploring fascinating passageways and stunning chambers

With its 4-star AA Rosette dining experience and stunning Victorian architecture, The Grand Hotel on Torquay’s seafront is a splendid place to lay your head. - Credit: Joe Venton

4. The Grand Hotel

Right on the sea front, The Grand Hotel’s striking Victorian architecture and elegant interiors ensure a wonderful stay. Built in 1881, the hotel is steeped in history and flowing through each of the 132 beautiful rooms. The 1881 Restaurant is full dining 4-star AA Rosette awarded, using the best local seasonal and regional ingredients

5. Osbourne Hotel

Situated at the centre of an elegant Regency crescent, this boutique hotel exudes luxury, overlooking six acres of beautifully-landscaped gardens stretching down to Meadfoot Beach, offering stunning sea views. The location makes the Osborne Hotel the perfect place to relax, unwind and enjoy nature’s highlights

6. Newburgh Guest House

If it is a home-from-home feel you want for your stay in Torquay, then Newburgh Guest House matches the criteria. This family-run guest house prides itself on cleanliness, friendliness and that all-important freshly-cooked good quality breakfast. Built in 1861, Newburgh Guest House is located in a quiet Victorian terrace in the Belgravia Conservation Area

If you are a fan of fresh, sustainable, daily caught fish then there is no other place to eat in Torquay than Rockfish. - Credit: Rockfish

7. Rockfish

For fish and seafood fans, look no further than Mitch Tonks’s restaurant on Victoria Parade, overlooking Torquay’s harbour. Fresh to your plate, fish here is local and sustainable, caught by Torquay fishing boats, including the restaurant’s own boat, Rockfisher. Eat in or outside, enjoying chargrilled or crisp-fried fish with unlimited chips!

8. The Waddling Duck Bistro

Priding themselves on creating great tasting food from quality ingredients, staff and chefs at The Waddling Duck Bistro in Wellswood make the most of the wide range of local produce that the Devon countryside has to offer. Menus adapt to the seasons, meat is cut in the kitchen’s unique continental style and family recipes are used to produce sausages and burgers

9. Bianco’s

Newly refurbished, Bianco’s proprietor Mauro extends a warm welcome to this Italian restaurant. Perfect for a special occasion or just to revel in the fine cuisine and wines on offer and the and the friendly staff are on hand to help at all times. Situated in Torwood Street, 100 yards from the clock tower by Torquay Harbour Marina

For art lovers, there are paintings, prints and sculptures aplenty at Haddon Galleries on Victoria Parade. - Credit: Haddon Galleries

10. Haddon Galleries

Situated on Victoria Parade, overlooking Torquay’s inner harbour, Haddon Galleries is an award-winning, independent family-run business. You can find paintings and prints, bronze sculptures, ceramics, jewellery. A comprehensive, bespoke printing and framing service is also available. Original art work and limited edition prints are offered to suit every taste and pocket

11. The Cheese Press

In Foxlands Walk, St Marychurch, this award-winning cheese shop is tucked. Specialising in supplying fine local produce it has over 25 top artisan and craft cheeses from Devon and the Westcountry in the shop counter along with an extensive range of accompaniments including locally produced biscuits, chutneys and bespoke celebration cheese cakes.