12 great things to do in Tiverton

Published: 11:26 AM September 19, 2021

It's a great way to spend a Devon day out to visit the pretty town of Tiverton. here's our pick of 12 great things to do there:

1. Enjoy the town

The medieval town of Tiverton is steeped in heritage and history. Just a wander through the streets will fill visitors with awe, enjoying the stunning buildings and architecture and the historic Pannier Market, including a farmers’ market, on the third Wednesday of each month is a must.

2. Grand Western Canal

A visit to Tiverton would not be complete with checking out the canal. Once a working canal, this waterway is now purely for recreational use, the perfect place for a walk, boat ride or even paddle boarding. Permits are required for certain activities.

3. West Exe Trail

For those interesting in learning more about the town’s history, take this historic walk which celebrates Tiverton's lace making and architectural heritage. The trail also links in with an earlier trail, covering the town centre on the eastern side of the River Exe, which shows the development of the woollen trade and manufacture in the town.

Bickleigh Castle is the ultimate Mid Devon staycation spot. - Credit: Bickleigh Castle

4. Bickleigh Castle

If it is luxury you are after, the Bickleigh Castle is the ultimate Mid Devon staycation spot. For a private, secluded family holiday, there are four stunning cottages in the Central Courtyard of the 11th Century castle. Or cottage-style bed and breakfast rooms are perfect for a romantic getaway.

5. The Cow Shed

Ideal for guests looking for a peaceful place to rest their heads and enjoy the beauty Mid Devon has to offer, The Cow Shed is a luxurious rural retreat for six guests, showcasing open-plan living, private hot tub and a large garden with beautiful views over the Exe Valley.

6. Deepaller Farm

Offering bed and breakfast accommodation, Deepaller Farm is set on a small sheep farm in the beautiful rolling Devon countryside about three miles from Tiverton’s historic market town. The quiet setting offers two super king/twin rooms — Honeysuckle and Swallows’ Nest — with guests' own private entrance.

7. Canal Tea Rooms and Gardens

Whilst you are taking a stroll or canal boat ride on the Great Western Canal, why not pay a visit to the Canal Tea Rooms and Gardens? You may fancy a cream tea or cup of coffee, or even a hot lunch and can visit from the April 1 through to September, open every day from 10.30am till 5pm.

Frou From offers a range of delicious dishes to suit all. - Credit: Frou Frou

8. Frou Frou

Situated on Gold Street, this beautiful restaurant sits within a 17th Century Grade II listed building full of charm and atmosphere. The simple 1920s Parisian bar décor gives Frou From the edge on ambience and offers a range of delicious dishes to suit all, including coeliacs.

9. The Cadeleigh Arms

In the heart of the picturesque village of Cadeleigh, just outside of Tiverton’s town centre, this charming country pub promises a warm welcome with a fire in the winter months and a garden for the better weather. With locally-sourced produce, the ethos is ‘local, sustainable and quality’.

10. Banburys

A quintessential English department store, Banburys was purchased by the Banbury family in 1989, although has been part of the town since 1900. The store offers a multitude of homewares, fashion, cosmetics and a comprehensive toy department, as well as a destination furniture department and popular in-store restaurant.

Knightshayes features grand Gothic Revival architecture by Victorian visionary William Burges. - Credit: National Trust

11. Knightshayes

Always offering a fantastic selection of gifts and homeware, the National Trust shop at Knightshayes will not disappoint. And whilst there, you can wander in wonder around the stunning 19th Century parkland and the house with its grand Gothic Revival architecture by Victorian visionary William Burges.

12. Snob

Starting life in Tiverton market in 2010, Snob has grown into a small chain and online store for gorgeous, affordable and stylish fashion for ‘grown-up girls of all ages’. Specialising in everyday, wearable clothes that have been handpicked from suppliers in Italy, France and Scandinavia.