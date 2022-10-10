13 free things to do in Bath

From the art galleries and Georgian architecture to the live music scene, you can enjoy many sides of Bath without spending a penny. Here are some of the top things to do for free in the city

1. Bath World Heritage Centre

This new interactive visitor centre showcases what makes Bath a UNESCO World Heritage Site – the hot springs, Roman remains, Georgian architecture, Georgian town planning, the social setting of the Georgian spa town, and the city’s natural landscape setting. Explore exhibits, pick the brains of the local expert staff, and discover walking trails and guides to help you enjoy the city.

2. Bath Abbey

Soak up a sense of wonder at the awe-inspiring Bath Abbey. This has been a place of worship for more than 1200 years, with magnificent stained-glass windows, honey-gold stone columns, and fine fan vaulting to admire today.

Bath Abbey is a stunning sight - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

3. Victoria Art Gallery

Based in the first-floor gallery, which has been restored to its Victorian splendour, the permanent collection at the city’s public art museum is free to visit. Admire works by European artists from the past 500 years, as well as a fantastic collection of decorative arts in the small upper gallery next door.

4. Free live music

Fancy a great gig for free? You’ll find one most nights of the week in Bath, at places like Komedia’s relaxed mini venue The Electric Bar; steakhouse and jazz bar Green Park Brasserie; and live music pubs The Bell Inn and The Grapes.

5. The Royal Crescent

Brace yourself for the beauty of the Royal Crescent, one of the most magnificent examples of Georgian architecture in Bath. Designed by famed local architect John Wood, the Younger, the sweeping crescent of Grade I-listed houses built from honey-hued Bath stone and lined with classical Ionic columns is incredibly photogenic, so have your camera ready.

The spectacular Georgian architecture in the UNESCO World Heritage City - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

6. Royal Victoria Park

Just below the Royal Crescent is another 'royal' must-visit in Bath. This green hangout was originally an arboretum and among the 57 acres of parkland, there’s still a beautiful botanic garden and secluded woodland forest glade, The Dell. Picnicking, duck feeding, mini golfing, ziplining and skateboarding are just some of the activities you can enjoy here. Look out for hot air balloons taking flight from the park when the weather is bright and still.

The gardens in Royal Victoria Park in Bath - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

7. The Bristol and Bath Railway Path

Have a cycling adventure along this 13-mile path connecting Bristol and Bath. Open to walkers too, keep your eyes peeled for wildlife and pieces of local history along the route. There are plenty of interesting places to explore between the two cities too, like the Avon Valley Railway and nature reserve Willsbridge Mill.

8. Alexandra Park

One of the best views of Bath is waiting in Alexandra Park. Take a walk up a wooded hillside just south of the city centre to Beechen Cliff to reach this tranquil spot, where you get a panoramic look at the city’s skyline.

Alexandra Park is in the Bear Flat area of Bath on the south side of the city beyond the river - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

9. Sydney Gardens

The oldest park in Bath dates back to 1795 and was a popular place for fashionable residents of Regency Bath to spend time, Jane Austen included. Today it’s a picturesque spot with fine trees, flowers, and a stretch of the Kennet and Avon Canal running through, as well as tennis courts and a children’s play area. J

10. Pulteney Bridge and Weir

Another beautiful Bath landmark is Pulteney Bridge. Designed in 1769 and commissioned by an influential landowner, it was intended to be the first piece of a new town that would rival John Wood’s west side of the city. This grand scheme was never completed but luckily the elegant bridge remained. The horseshoe weir on the river below adds to the scenic setting, making this one of the most photographed views in the city.

A view of the beautiful Pulteney Bridge in the historic city of Bath - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

11. Two Tunnels Greenway

Journey through the longest cycling and walking tunnel, Combe Down, in Britain on the Two Tunnels Greenway. It’s over a mile long and features an interactive light and sound installation. Once a former railway line, the four-mile path also leads you through the Devonshire tunnel, a wooded valley, and over the Tucking Mill viaduct.

12. Bath City Farm

A great free place to visit with kids, Bath City Farm has a play park, walking trails, a farm shop, café, and lots of farm animals. Donations are encouraged to help fund the running of the farm, which is also a charity supporting people with enduring mental health issues, living with disabilities, or otherwise facing adversity.

13. Bath Cricket Club

Bath Cricket Club play at two grounds in the city centre – one at their club HQ on North Parade and The Brownsword Ground on Lansdown Road. Grab a drink from the bar and enjoy a match for free.