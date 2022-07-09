Magazines Subscribe Gift Subscriptions Things To Do Food And Drink Travel Lifestyle Homes and Gardens People Competitions
24 hours in: Malvern

Candia McKormack

Published: 5:05 PM July 9, 2022
Great Malvern on the River leam in Worcestershire England

Great Malvern - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Getting to know the Worcestershire Victorian spa town

DAYTIME 

Elgar’s Birthplace 

Edward Elgar’s penchant for cycling came to the fore around Malvern. An archive of his maps and routes are on display at his birthplace in Lower Broadheath. nationaltrust.org.uk/the-firs

The Elgar Birthplace Museum at Lower Broadheath

The Elgar Birthplace Museum at Lower Broadheath - Credit: Stephen Roberts

Great Malvern Priory 

Founded in 1085, it has a fine collection of medieval and Victorian glass, 90 different patterns of medieval tiles, and misericords dating back to the 14th century. greatmalvernpriory.org.uk 

Malvern Museum

Malvern Museum - Credit: Tracy Spiers

Malvern Museum 

Find out more about Malvern’s springs, wells and water at the Malvern Museum in the abbey gateway (malvernmuseum.co.uk) and also at St Ann’s Well Café. (stannswell.co.uk

NIGHT TIME  

Lamp-spotting 

Malvern street lamps are renowned for inspiring CS Lewis’s fictional snowy lamp-post in Narnia. A lamp-spotting trail is available from Malvern Tourist Information Centre, just off Church Street. visitthemalverns.org

The gaslights in Great Malvern Priory churchyard were the inspiration for CS Lewis's Narnia stories

The gaslights in Great Malvern Priory churchyard were the inspiration for CS Lewis's Narnia stories - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

The Abbey Hotel 

Built on the site of the old Priory House, close to both Malvern Priory and the Malvern Museum, this ivy-clad hotel has 103 bedrooms and splendid views across the Vale of Evesham. sarova-abbeyhotel.com

The Abbey Hotel, Malvern

The Abbey Hotel, Malvern - Credit: sarova-abbeyhotel.com

Malvern Theatres 

The Malvern theatre complex has been a provincial centre for the arts since 1885, and hosts diverse and top-class drama, ballet and live music, plus film screenings throughout the year. malvern-theatres.co.uk

EATING 

The Terrace on the Hill 

This café-by-day turns into a brasserie-restaurant on one evening every weekend, featuring superb food and fine dining in an unpretentious atmosphere. So popular it’s best to book ahead. 01684 438130 

The Nag’s Head 

You’ll find hearty, good food, including locally-sourced beef, at this Bank Street alehouse, as well as 24 whiskies, 18 different gins, and a selection of fine wines and ciders. nagsheadmalvern.co.uk

Circle 2 Success Worcestershire Cheese Club, held at The Mount Pleasant Hotel in Great Malvern.

The Mulberry Tree is The Mount Pleasant Hotel’s restaurant and bar - Credit: © Thousand Word Media

Mulberry Tree 

The Mount Pleasant Hotel’s restaurant and bar features the best locally-sourced produce, based on seasonality and nutrition. In the summer, expect to see Herefordshire berries on the menu. mulberrytree.co

SHOPTIME 

Brave Fine Art  

A boutique art dealership with gallery established in 2017 on Belle Vue Terrace, with clients ranging from private collectors and interior designers across the world. bravefineart.com

Malvern town

Malvern town - Credit: Tracy Spiers

Hunky Dorey 
A high-quality dress agency on Abbey Road that also sells antiques, curios, decorative arts, furniture, and all manner of eclectic items from the past and present. hunky-dorey.co.uk

Church Street, Malvern

Church Street, Malvern - Credit: Tracy Spiers

Rhubarb 

Set on Malvern’s Church Street, this popular shop specialises in home and lifestyle inspiration, including lighting, furniture, mirrors, gifts... and golden poodle table lamps. rhubarb-malvern.co.uk

View over the popular spa town and Great Malvern Priory,in the summer at sunrise ,whilst climbing th

View over Great Malvern - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

READ MORE: 24 hours in Faringdon, Oxfordshire.

