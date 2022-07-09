24 hours in: Malvern
- Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto
Getting to know the Worcestershire Victorian spa town
DAYTIME
Elgar’s Birthplace
Edward Elgar’s penchant for cycling came to the fore around Malvern. An archive of his maps and routes are on display at his birthplace in Lower Broadheath. nationaltrust.org.uk/the-firs
Great Malvern Priory
Founded in 1085, it has a fine collection of medieval and Victorian glass, 90 different patterns of medieval tiles, and misericords dating back to the 14th century. greatmalvernpriory.org.uk
Malvern Museum
Find out more about Malvern’s springs, wells and water at the Malvern Museum in the abbey gateway (malvernmuseum.co.uk) and also at St Ann’s Well Café. (stannswell.co.uk)
NIGHT TIME
Lamp-spotting
Malvern street lamps are renowned for inspiring CS Lewis’s fictional snowy lamp-post in Narnia. A lamp-spotting trail is available from Malvern Tourist Information Centre, just off Church Street. visitthemalverns.org
The Abbey Hotel
Built on the site of the old Priory House, close to both Malvern Priory and the Malvern Museum, this ivy-clad hotel has 103 bedrooms and splendid views across the Vale of Evesham. sarova-abbeyhotel.com
Malvern Theatres
The Malvern theatre complex has been a provincial centre for the arts since 1885, and hosts diverse and top-class drama, ballet and live music, plus film screenings throughout the year. malvern-theatres.co.uk
EATING
The Terrace on the Hill
This café-by-day turns into a brasserie-restaurant on one evening every weekend, featuring superb food and fine dining in an unpretentious atmosphere. So popular it’s best to book ahead. 01684 438130
The Nag’s Head
You’ll find hearty, good food, including locally-sourced beef, at this Bank Street alehouse, as well as 24 whiskies, 18 different gins, and a selection of fine wines and ciders. nagsheadmalvern.co.uk
Mulberry Tree
The Mount Pleasant Hotel’s restaurant and bar features the best locally-sourced produce, based on seasonality and nutrition. In the summer, expect to see Herefordshire berries on the menu. mulberrytree.co
SHOPTIME
Brave Fine Art
A boutique art dealership with gallery established in 2017 on Belle Vue Terrace, with clients ranging from private collectors and interior designers across the world. bravefineart.com
Hunky Dorey
A high-quality dress agency on Abbey Road that also sells antiques, curios, decorative arts, furniture, and all manner of eclectic items from the past and present. hunky-dorey.co.uk
Rhubarb
Set on Malvern’s Church Street, this popular shop specialises in home and lifestyle inspiration, including lighting, furniture, mirrors, gifts... and golden poodle table lamps. rhubarb-malvern.co.uk