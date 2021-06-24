8 lovely dog-friendly holidays in Norfolk

Published: 9:28 AM June 24, 2021

As a county of folk who love to holiday with our four-legged friends, we know only too well how heart-breaking (and expensive) leaving the family pooch behind can be as you jet off to sunnier climates. With the staycation here to stay, here’s our top pick of the most luxurious, quirky, or plain outdoorsy spots to head to in our beautiful county this summer, and beyond.

NoTwenty9, rooms from £195, £15 per dog, per night - Credit: NoTwenty9

NoTwenty9, Burnham Market

Voted in 2020 by The Sunday Times as one of the top 80 best hotels to stay in Great Britain, this quirky restaurant lounge with six rooms in the heart of Burnham Market has everything you need for a gorgeous dog friendly stay, and is just a couple of miles from the stunning Brancaster coast. Expect your room to come equipped with bowls, blankets and doggy treats from neighbouring Eric & Dolly fancy pooch boutique. While you relax with your large G&T in the lounge your pup can enjoy some specially selected bar snacks, too. Fido’s never been so spoilt.

29 Market Place, Burnham Market, PE31 8HD, telephone: 01328 738 498 number-29.com

Congham Hall, Garden rooms from £329, £10 per dog, per night - Credit: Congham Hall

Congham Hall, Kings Lynn

This beautiful Georgian country hotel and spa in Kings Lynn offers dog-friendly rooms in the Garden area (not the main house) and provides treats and a water bowl for the stay. With a list of all the top off lead walks nearby (including HMS Sandringham Estate), gorgeous grounds, luxury accommodation and perfect beaches for paws to pound, you’ll be sure to have a marvellous time. Keep dogs on-lead in the hotel during your stay and enjoy lounging in the bar and the library.

Grimston, King’s Lynn, Norfolk PE32 1AH, telephone: 01485 600250 conghamhallhotel.co.uk

The Crown Hotel, Wells, rooms from £185, £10 per dog, per night - Credit: Crown Hotel

The Crown Hotel, Wells

Wells is a big favourite for many visiting the county with its picturesque harbour, wild expanse of salt marsh and abundant coastal walks. At The Crown you’ll find an outstanding restaurant and bedrooms designed as cosy, roomy and family suites, some with huge copper baths. Of the 20 luxury rooms, a good number welcome four-legged friends. Room 14 on the ground floor has a foyer, four poster super king bed, alfresco bathing area with copper bath and a water feature. While you enjoy the local, seasonal menu from proprietor-chef Chris Coubrough, your pooch can receive a top class pampering, including a doggy bed, treats, towels for muddy paws and a sausage for breakfast.

The Buttlands, Wells-next-the-Sea NR23 1EX, telephone: 01328 710209 crownhotelnorfolk.co.uk

Titchwell Manor, Rooms from £185 per night, £15 per dog, per night - Credit: Titchwell Manor

Titchwell Manor, Brancaster

This 26 bedroom Victorian country manor retreat is a stone’s throw from the stunning North Norfolk coast and welcomes dogs in at least ten of its individually designed rooms as well as the Shepherds Huts, some of which have patio access perfect for in-house dining, or you can eat in the bar if you want a more sociable but dog-friendly dinner. Head chef Eric Snaith, of the county’s award-winning Eric’s Fish & Chips, creates relaxed fine dining with locally sourced ingredients. Your furry bestie will receive a dog bed, bowl, towel and treats and you’ll get a walking map so you can discover the local area together.

Titchwell, Brancaster PE31 8BB, telephone: 01485 210221 titchwellmanor.com

Whitlingham Broad, pitches from £60, dogs stay for £1.50 per night - Credit: Whitlingham Broad

Whitlingham Broad Campsite

As gateway to the Norfolk Broads, Whitlingham Country Park is perfectly positioned for a family and dog friendly camping trip. With over 80 acres to explore, a huge lake and minutes from the medieval streets of Norwich, you can pitch up in the upper field (a car free space for extra safety) and a great play area separates the two spacious campsites. If you fancy yourself as more of a glamper than camper, go for one of the fully furnished bell tents or a converted railway wagon. Sea dogs - don’t miss the kayaking, sailing and windsurfing.

Whitlingham Lane, Norwich, Norfolk NR14 8TR whitlinghambroadcampsite.com

The Signal Box, Melton Constable, £489 per week for two guests with up to two dogs - Credit: Tony Hall

Signal Box, Melton Constable

Norfolk Cottages is renowned locally for having some of the finest properties on the staycation market, whether it’s an idyllic country cottage or a chic coastal barn renovation, you’ll find something that suits amongst over 300 of Norfolk Cottage’s dog-friendly homes.

6 High Street, Holt NR25 6BQ, telephone: 01263 715779 norfolkcottages.co.uk

The Rose & Crown, rooms from £160 per night - Credit: The Rose & Crown

The Rose & Crown, Snettisham

This 16 bedroom award-winning village pub is a quintessentially British countryside retreat and a real gem if you’re a couple wanting a foody break with your dog. The picture perfect Rose & Crown serves mouth-watering locally sourced food and you can expect all the mod-cons and treats from a bespoke hotel; crisp linen sheets, wifi, plus all the facilities you need for a relaxing stay, as well as a map of the area for some appetite-building walks and adventures.

Old Church Road, Snettisham PE31 7LX, telephone: 01485 541 382 roseandcrownsnettisham.co.uk

Shepherds Huts at Friends Farm sleep two guests @ £80 per night, dogs £10 per night - Credit: Friends Farm

Shepherds Huts at Friends Farm, Aldburgh

For a weekend of birdwatching, running or walking in the Waveney Valley, look no further than these two lovely shepherds huts housed on a working small-holding, complete with free-range pigs, sheep, horses, chickens and cows. The on-site farm shop provides prize-winning sausages and home-produced lamb and pork, plus fresh fruit and veg, for all your foody needs.

The Street, Aldurgh, IP20 0DL, telephone: 01986 788081 friendsfarm.co.uk/holidaylets