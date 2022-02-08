9 top tips when buying a home in Devon

JENNIE PETERSSON, regional partner at Garrington Property Finders, offers 9 top tips to consider when moving to Devon

When we think of Devon it is usually an image of the summertime, rolling hills basking in sunshine and spectacular beaches with views out to sea. However, those of us fortunate enough to live in the county will be more than happy to tell you that Devon is the perfect place to live all year-round.

Devon beaches are busy through all four seasons, both on land and in the water.

1) Devon has some of the finest surfing beaches in the UK and the large stretches of Saunton Sands, Woolacombe and Croyde on the north coast are full of surfers even on the coldest days of the year.

It's great to explore the South West Coastal Path. - Credit: Neville Stanikk/VisitDevon

2) Local dog walkers and ramblers will also be found on the beaches across Devon in the winter. Following the South West Coastal path this time of year will give opportunity to see some stunning wintery and dramatic landscapes.

3) The beaches in South Devon are generally much calmer and better suited for the boating, sailing and paddle boarding enthusiasts but Bantham Beach near Kingsbridge is an exception offering good surfing conditions.

Iconic Burgh Island features the famous hotel where Agatha Christy wrote some of her novels. - Credit: Neville Stanikk/VisitDevon

4) Opposite this exciting beach you can see the iconic Burgh Island with its famous hotel where Agatha Christy famously wrote some of her novels.

East Portlemouth is a beautiful beach to explore. - Credit: Neville Stanikk/VisitDevon

5) Across the South Hams the many sandy beaches including Salcombe and East Portlemouth have the most beautiful beaches and coves to explore, sometimes best found by boat, and usually totally deserted in the cooler months.

Devon has many top employers which has encouraged many to relocate to the county. Whilst the job offer may have been the initial appeal, the excellent quality of life that comes with a move to Devon is often a deciding factor.

6) Families relocating to Devon find there is an excellent choice of schools to choose from. Schools such as Blundell's School in Tiverton, West Buckland School in Barnstaple, Colyton Grammar School, in Colyton, The Kings School in Ottery St Mary and The Maynard Schools in Exeter are amongst some of the most popular in the county.

7) A strong sense of community can be found in many towns and villages in Devon but to highlight a few, my favourites include Topsham, an estuary town near Exeter that boasts a thriving community, great shops including Darts Farm, several top pubs and restaurants, a heated open air swimming pool, and a well-regarded primary school.

Budleigh Salterton is a pretty and charming seaside town. - Credit: Neville Stanikk/VisitDevon

8) Another is Budleigh Salterton, a pretty and charming seaside town at the start of The World Heritage Jurassic Coast. With lovely local shops, pretty houses, long pebbly beach and an easy commute to Exeter and the neighbouring town of Sidmouth.

Modbury has a pretty high street. - Credit: Neville Stanikk/VisitDevon

9) Modbury is a much-loved small market town with a pretty high street lined with independent shops selling local produce. You will also find cosy pubs and cafes. This town offers the best of both worlds surrounded by the countryside, great views and walks, and with the beaches at Mothercombe, Bigbury on Sea, Bantham and Thurlestone all under a 30-minute drive away.

Devon is an exquisite place to call home with very varied areas; there’s something for everyone.