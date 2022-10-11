Let's visit Braintree!

Often overlooked in favour of its bigger neighbours, Chelmsford and Colchester, Braintree has so much to offer, from high-end shopping and open spaces to intriguing historical sites

History of Braintree

Let's face it, Braintree is a peculiar name (I can say that, because I live here). So, what’s the etymology? There are a couple of theories: one that the name was derived from nearby Rayne, which was a more important settlement in Norman times, while another states that it was named ‘Branoc’s tree’ (Branoc being a common ancient name – possibly that of a chieftain).

Braintree (or Branchetreu as it was then) was mentioned in the Domesday Book; it became a resting place for pilgrims in the Middle Ages, before its boom time in the 17th century with the arrival of Flemish immigrants who made the town famous for its wool cloth trade.

In the 19th century, it was silk that was the fabric of choice, when George Courtauld opened a silk mill here. Courtaulds was one of the UK’s largest textile businesses, and the wealthy family left its mark on the town by funding workers’ homes, a hospital and gardens.





Things to do in Braintree

The Courtaulds funded Manor Street School, which is where the Braintree Museum is now housed. The museum celebrates the town’s cultural and industrial history, as well as its well-known personalities, including John Ray, the famous early naturalist whose statue appears outside.

Braintree Museum, with John Ray statue - Credit: Braintree District Council

Fashion and textile lovers will want to head to Warner Textile Archive, located in the old Warner & Sons silk mill, which is where the fabric for the Queen’s coronation gown was woven. While you’re in town, you could try to spot Braintree’s eight ‘gants’, which are old passageways leading between buildings. The word gant is unique to Braintree, introduced by the Flemish weavers who lived here. Ten points to anyone who finds Pig’s Head In The Pottage Pot Gant.

Out of the town towards Witham, you’ll find Cressing Temple Barns – 13th century Knights Templar barns complete with idyllic walled Tudor gardens and a Tiptree tea room!

Cressing Temple Barns - Credit: Michael Coppins / Wikimedia





Shopping in Braintree

A big lure is Braintree Village, an outlet shopping destination with world-famous brands such as Armani, Ralph Lauren and Calvin Klein. Over the road you’ll find Cineworld, a bowling alley and big-name restaurants from Prezzo to Wagamama.

Braintree Village is home to world-class designer brands - Credit: Braintree Village

If indie shops are more your thing, then a short drive out to Blake House Craft Centre is in order. The converted farmyard now houses a tea room and a range of local businesses selling everything from upcycled furniture and dancewear to doll’s house supplies, fabrics and a plastic-free refill shop. There’s also Artisans Hub, which stocks products from a range of local creatives.

Blake House Craft Centre - Credit: Rachael Banham

While there’s a traditional market that runs every Wednesday and Saturday in the town centre, it’s the monthly Braintree Street Market (next dates September 24 and October 29) when the town comes alive with a huge range of craftspeople and local producers selling their wares.





Where to eat in Braintree

Siam Thai is a cosy and welcoming Thai restaurant, while The House By Hilly Gant (formerly The Chophouse) is perfect for a treat night. Housed in an unassuming Grade II listed building, it serves classic dishes with a twist using local ingredients. For a nightcap, head to the brilliant Number 92, a bar boasting delicious cocktails and local wine.

Don’t mind jumping in a taxi for a couple of miles? Il Salice in Cressing is a family-run Italian in a converted pub, while in Rayne you’ll find 47 The Street, a contemporary restaurant with a fabulous terrace.

My go-to café is Mem Has; the family-run establishment has a huge menu with everything from pasta to fry ups and salads. The brunch options come with a free coffee – fantastic value! Nearby, Toast is a great independent coffee shop; try the toasties and refreshing bubble tea.

Fear not veggies and vegans, The Vegan Way Café (found inside The Natural Way health food shop) has homecooked vegan meals and you can stock up on essentials in the shop.

Check out Bishop Nick Brewing for award-winning local ales and Big Bear Cider Mill for sustainably made cider – visit the tap room on select evenings for a crisp cider in the orchard.

The Flitch Way - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Walks in Braintree

Time for a walk. You can get on to the Flitch Way next to Braintree railway station; this flat, traffic-free route follows an old rail track and is perfect for walkers or cyclists. At 2.5 miles in, you’ll come across The Booking Hall café – its toasties and loaded hot chocolates are to die for.

Great Notley Discovery Centre is the perfect place for a family day out. Within its 100 acres of open countryside, you’ll find a 1.2km play trail with swings, forts, seesaws and more, as well as a sky ropes experience for the bigger kids. For those who like their days out a little quieter, there’s a fishing lake and places for picnics, cycling and bird-spotting.

Great Notley Discovery Centre Park - Credit: Braintree District Council

Braintree and Bocking Public Gardens is a tranquil haven in the town, which was given to locals by the Courtauld family in the 1880s. Today, visitors can make use of the café, wildlife hide, outdoor tennis courts and playground.





Braintree property market

Mark Lawrinson, operations director at Beresfords Estate Agents, gives us an insight into the local market, ‘Prices in Braintree have increased 8% year on year, and it offers properties for buyers throughout the spectrum. With flats averaging at £225,000, this offers great opportunities for first-time buyers and investors. We are seeing four-bedroom detached family homes in the Great Notley and Black Notley areas ranging between £500,000 and £800,000. Braintree continues to offer families fantastic choice in a town that is surrounded by open countryside.’

Historic buildings on Bradford Street - Credit: Hannah Gildart

Famous people from Braintree

Keith Flint, Liam Howlett of The Prodigy

Edward Bawden, 20th century artist

Sally Burton, author, theatre producer and wife of Richard Burton

Sir Andrew Motion, former Poet Laureate

Darren Robinson, cricketer

Louie Spence, choreographer and TV personality