5 of the best landmarks to photograph in Somerset

Published: 1:29 PM October 11, 2021

Somerset is a land of beauty and intrigue, but where are the most Instagrammable landmarks in the county?





Glastonbury Tor

A place full of mystery and legend, Glastonbury Tor is said to be where the Holy Grail lies and is also known as The Isle of Avalon, where King Arthur went after his last battle.

Roman Baths

This tourist attraction sits at the heart of the historic city of Bath. It is one of the greatest religious spas in the world and has been preserved for generation upon generation to see.

You can walk on the original Roman pavements and see the ruins of the Temple of Sulis Minerva on your visit.



Wells Cathedral

A stunning sight against the skyline of one of the country’s smallest cities, the cathedral is equally as beautiful inside.

Completed in the mid-13thcentury, the West Front of the landmark has one of the most impressive collections of medieval sculpture in the western world.



Dunster Castle

Not only is Dunster Castle a fabulous day out for all the family, it is situated in a beautiful Exmoor village, which is worth exploring at the same time.

Take a walk through the castle’s subtropical gardens, or the wooded garden, which leads through to the watermill. Take a trip back in time at this National Trust managed site.

Cheddar Gorge

At almost 400 feet deep and three miles long, this is England’s largest gorge. The gorge would have begun forming about one million years ago during the last Ice Age when water from melting glaciers formed a river, which over time started to carve into the limestone rock creating the steep cliffs you see today.

Ashton Windmill

This windmill was a flour mill back in the 18th century on the 'Isle of Wedmore'. It has been carefully restored these days and is open to the public on certain days and at certain times.