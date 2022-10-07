What will the weather be like in Cheshire this winter?

A look at the winter weather forecast for Cheshire by the Met Office.

With winter on the horizon, we had a chat with the MET OFFICE to see what an ‘average’ winter looks like in Cheshire, according to the statistics.

A cosy winter in Cheshire is a picture on many people’s Christmas cards, but one thing that always needs to be on the agenda when planning winter activities is the UK’s national obsession; the weather.

Cheshire’s winter weather can set the scene for some unforgettable days out, with the county’s stunning scenery often forming the backdrop for frost-laden photos that appear on calendars in the new year.

According to the Met Office, Cheshire’s average maximum temperature for winter is 7.8C, which is above the UK average for winter of 6.9C.

However, Cheshire has its share of washout winter days, with an average of 202.8mm of rain falling in the winter months, which is less than the UK average of 344.9mm.

The Met Office Meteorologist and resilience expert Will Lang works to help communities stay safe and thrive in all weather.

Will says: “The most important thing about making the most of winter weather is to be prepared.

“Just a few simple things people can do to prepare for the season or just ahead of any forecast severe weather can give people the peace of mind they need to really enjoy winter, even if it does end up as a wash out.”

Cheshire is no stranger to impactful winter weather. The wettest winter on record for the region was in 2014, when 342.1mm rain fell on Cheshire’s land, wreaking havoc for local communities and businesses. In addition, the famous winter of 1963 was Cheshire’s - and indeed most places – coldest winter on record, with an average minimum temperature of –3.2C for the county.

Of course, winter weather can and does deviate well beyond the average figures, but Will says that being prepared for the worst can help people take any background worries off their mind.

Will says: “Taking a few simple steps can help you to be prepared for impactful winter weather. Whether that’s clearing your drains and gutters of leaves, moving things that could be caught up in the wind or making sure your boiler is running efficiently, these are all steps everyone can take to prepare for potentially impactful weather.”

Frosty Lyme Hall - Credit: Jan-Christof Telford

With many people likely to want to flock to Lyme Park for a crisp winter walk, or even stop in at a cosy pub or restaurant, Will says the weather doesn’t have to impinge on your plans to get out and about in winter.

“Some might think that UK winter weather prevents the chances of getting outside and having a good time but being prepared about what the weather might bring is the key bit of advice to make the most of it.

“One of the simplest things people can do is to stay up to date with the forecast and more importantly, act on what the forecast is telling them. This could mean checking your car is winter road worthy and it could be as simple as choosing a more sheltered walking route on a windy day or one less likely to be waterlogged in the rain. Being adaptable to the winter weather, which can so often be famously fickle, can help you make the most of it.”

You can get more advice from expert partners on being prepared for winter weather by using #WeatherReady online or visiting WeatherReady on the Met Office website.

Cheshire’s ‘average winter’ in numbers

Average maximum temperature: 7.8C

Average Sunshine Hours Per Day: 2 hours

Average Rainfall: 202.8mm

Is your home/garden WeatherReady?

Whether it's for strong winds, heavy rain or extreme cold and snow, here are a few ways you can prepare your home for winter weather.

Secure any outdoor equipment and furniture if strong winds are forecast

Ensure that any pipes outside are insulated and that you know where your stop tap is

Check your roof for any loose tiles or slates and remove any debris from your guttering

Prepare a plan and collect supplies in case of a power cut or flooding

Winter ‘grab bag’ essentials

Assembling a 'grab bag' will help ensure you are prepared for any winter weather extremes. Here are some items you could include

Water and non-perishable snacks

Important phone numbers & documents

Torch, batteries and a portable phone charger

Warm and high-visibility clothing for your car kit



