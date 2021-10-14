The best short break on the outskirts of Derby

Published: 8:55 AM October 14, 2021

Where to eat, sleep and stay on a short trip to Derby

Eat:

Located in Derby, House of Darwin is a gastropub with plenty of appeal and the extensive menus have something for everyone.

There is a great selection of beers, wines and spirits on offer as well as a good choice of cocktails including all the classics – try the gin and rhubarb fizz for a refreshing accompaniment to your meal.

House of Darwin - Credit: joshkilbyphotography

Tuck into American-inspired food such as barbecue pulled beef nachos and loaded fries, or go for a steak or seafood cooked on the charcoal grill – the lemon sole, accompanied by scorched lemon is especially good.



On Sundays expect outstanding Sunday roasts which come with unlimited gravy and Yorkshire puddings – savour local Derbyshire beef or pork with all the trimmings, or go for one of their tasty burgers. houseofdarwin.co.uk

Stay:

The Kedleston Country House is a family-owned boutique hotel and restaurant on the historic Kedleston Estate.

The Georgian property has five rooms and suites and each of them have been tastefully decorated, striking a balance between traditional and modern style.

The Kedleston Country House - Credit: Kedleston Country House

Most rooms have a roll-top bath or walk in shower and touches such as fluffy robes, slippers and luxury toiletries create even more of a comforting 'home away from home feel'.

One room 'The Adam' is dog friendly, whereas for the ultimate opulence you should reserve 'The Kedleston' suite, which takes the luxury to the next level with a super king bed and sprawling countryside views over the front of the property.

Accommodation is on a bed and breakfast basis, which is handy because you can fuel up in the morning before setting out to explore for the day.



There’s a fine dining restaurant within the hotel too, serving lunch, dinner and afternoon tea – or for something a little lighter ‘The Snug’ is a welcoming area where you can order hot drinks and cakes from their selection which are freshly baked daily. kedlestoncountryhouse.co.uk/

Walk:

The Kedleston and Quarndon circular walk is a 2.6-mile walk, right on the doorstep of Kedleston Country House, which is ideal whether you are staying there or simply popping in for some afternoon tea.

The walk takes you through pretty open fields and you will also enjoy views of Derby city centre and the quaint village of Quarndon, where there are lots of interesting places to look out for such as St. Paul’s Church - the foundation stone was laid in 1872 and the church was built from Duffield stone, by the contractor Edwin Thompson of Derby.



Motoring enthusiasts should also take note, as this walk takes you past Quarndon House, the home where Sir Henry Royce of Rolls Royce fame lived from 1908 to 1911 and you will find a blue plaque on the gates to commemorate his residency.

This route is perfect for when you feel like an easy stroll, rather than a long trek and there is plenty of scenery to enjoy along the way. www.kedlestoncountryhouse.co.uk/kedleston-quarndon-circular-walk-short

