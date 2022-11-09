Magazines Subscribe Gift Subscriptions Things To Do Food And Drink Travel Lifestyle Homes and Gardens People Competitions
Photographing Derbyshire under the cover of darkness

Gary Wallis

Published: 6:00 PM November 9, 2022
Matlock at night from Riber Hill

Matlock at night from Riber Hill - Credit: Gary Wallis

Regular contributor Gary Wallis discovers that the darker the night, the brighter the stars...

As we head towards winter, and the days begin to shorten, the opportunities to capture great pictures of our scenic county begin to reduce.

However, there remains much beauty to be found as the days give way to ever-longer nights. 

Sporting a woolly hat and a trusty tripod, I set my camera to long-exposure and captured these unusual shots by night from around our county.

Arkwright's Mill, Cromford

Arkwright's Mill, Cromford - Credit: Gary Wallis

All Saints Church, Bakewell at night

All Saints Church, Bakewell at night - Credit: Gary Wallis

Repton School at night

Repton School at night - Credit: Gary Wallis

Stardisc, Stoney Wood, Wirksworth

Stardisc, Stoney Wood, Wirksworth - Credit: Gary Wallis

Belper Weir and Strutt's Mill

Belper Weir and Strutt's Mill - Credit: Gary Wallis


