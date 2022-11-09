Photographing Derbyshire under the cover of darkness

Regular contributor Gary Wallis discovers that the darker the night, the brighter the stars...

As we head towards winter, and the days begin to shorten, the opportunities to capture great pictures of our scenic county begin to reduce.

However, there remains much beauty to be found as the days give way to ever-longer nights.

Sporting a woolly hat and a trusty tripod, I set my camera to long-exposure and captured these unusual shots by night from around our county.

Arkwright's Mill, Cromford - Credit: Gary Wallis

All Saints Church, Bakewell at night - Credit: Gary Wallis

Repton School at night - Credit: Gary Wallis

Stardisc, Stoney Wood, Wirksworth - Credit: Gary Wallis

Belper Weir and Strutt's Mill - Credit: Gary Wallis



