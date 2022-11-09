Photographing Derbyshire under the cover of darkness
Gary Wallis
Published: 6:00 PM November 9, 2022
- Credit: Gary Wallis
Regular contributor Gary Wallis discovers that the darker the night, the brighter the stars...
As we head towards winter, and the days begin to shorten, the opportunities to capture great pictures of our scenic county begin to reduce.
However, there remains much beauty to be found as the days give way to ever-longer nights.
Sporting a woolly hat and a trusty tripod, I set my camera to long-exposure and captured these unusual shots by night from around our county.