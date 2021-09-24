The best places to visit on a short break in Glossop

Published: 8:01 AM September 24, 2021 Updated: 8:12 AM September 24, 2021

Where to eat, sleep and stay on a short trip to Glossop

Eat

Hyssop in Glossop is a bar and bistro which has garnered a reputation for excellent dishes made with locally sourced, seasonal produce.

Originally starting as a pop–up at a nearby pub, owners and friends Paul Sykes, Jess Hine and William Webb quickly built up a loyal client base and they decided to open a permanent restaurant on the town’s bustling high street.

Since then, Hyssop has gone from strength to strength and regularly hosts themed nights such as steak, tapas and Mexican – while the main menu is small plates heaven.

A team that goes the extra mile, expect plates such as buttered quail with carrot and fennel alongside comfort food options like katsu curry and loaded burgers and an elevated dining experience without the formality.

Make sure to try the homemade crumpets with Marmite butter, or scallops with chorizo and apple or one of their many excellent wines or tempting cocktails like their gin basil smash and Hyssop and strawberry sour. hyssopglossop.co.uk

Stay

Check into the cosy and welcoming Woodstock Farm Cottages in Glossop for the perfect break from reality - these two stunning holiday properties are located within a converted 18th century barn, at the foot of the winding Snake Pass. Look out on sweeping views of the surrounding countryside.

The cottages both sleep two and they are dog friendly, with a stylish and contemporary décor and natural light that floods in.

The cottages are within walking distance of foodie hot spot Glossop. Once you have explored the delights of the town, return to your cottage and enjoy a glass of wine on the appealing patio area, while you soak up the scenery. thewanderlist.uk/properties/woodcock-farm-cottages/



Walk

Head across to nearby Hayfield for walks on famous Kinder Scout. For a fairly challenging route, the walk from Hayfield encompassing South Head and Edale Cross is an eight-mile stretch with incredible scenery.

Starting off in the village itself (where you can pay to park in the village car park) walk across the moorland taking in several points of interest, before reaching the Edale Cross – sometimes referred to as Champion Cross, which serves as the boundary marker on the track between the villages of Edale and Hayfield.

The 1.6m high cross was designated a scheduled monument in 1934 and it has Saxon style knotwork carved on the front.

You will see several impressive panoramas during this pleasing walk across the moors and when you wind your way back down into Hayfield Village, you can stop off in The Pack Horse pub for a refreshing drink or two. walkingbritain.co.uk, thepackhorsehayfield.uk

