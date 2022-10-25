How to spend 24 hours in Okehampton
Kate Williams
- Credit: Neville Stanikk/VisitDevon
We highlight a day of things to do and see in and around Okehampton.
DAYTIME
Okehampton Castle
Okehampton is home to a picturesque castle, which dates back to the Domesday Book and sits in an elevated position above some stunning woodland walks where the West Okement River runs. Built between 1068 and 1086 by Baldwin Fitzgilbert, the castle was later claimed by Henry VIII after executing the previous owner!
Finch Foundry
Finch Foundry is a 19th century water-powered forge — the last in England — situated in the village of Sticklepath, near Okehampton. It was originally used to produce agricultural and mining hand tools and at its peak produced around 400 edge-tools a day. It is now part of the National Trust, and open to visitors.
Lydford Gorge
Lydford Gorge offers the opportunity to witness some of nature’s true wonders. National Trust woodland trails take visitors through ancient woodlands with cascading waterfalls — including the 30-metre Whitelady — and fascinating rock formations carved out by the River Lyd. There’s also a kids' play area and tearoom.
STAYING
Knowle House
The gorgeous boutique styling and creature comforts alongside the fabulous original features of Knowle House make it an impressive place to stay. With five bedrooms and four bathrooms, the detached farmhouse sleeps up to nine people, offering a luxurious family escape to rural Devon, along with hot tub and wood burner.
The Tors Inn
An ideal base for an adventure, The Tors is a real country pub with an open fire, music in the bar and a warm and friendly welcome. The owners create a ‘home-from-home’ feel for those seeking a place to stay, offering a choice of two comfortable rooms with king-size beds, adapting to family or twin options.
Collaven Manor Country House
Nestling on the north-west edge of Dartmoor, this beautiful small 15th Century manor house, built of granite and covered in creeper, stands in four acres of picturesque gardens and paddocks. All of the six double en-suite rooms have gorgeous views, are individually and tastefully furnished to a very high standard offering a very special comfort
EATING
Brothers
Brothers opened its doors in February 2022. It's a family-run kitchen offering a delicious selection of modern British food with a Mediterranean twist, along with a high-quality fair-trade coffee and drinks bar. Whether it’s food or drinks taking your fancy, the Brothers team will welcome you like family.
3 East Street
Within the quirky historic building at 3 East Street is a kitchen and social space. An award-winning team offers great vegan and gluten-free options and flavoursome dishes using locally farmed meat and dairy. Lunch, evening meals and social events are on the menu with eat-in or takeaway options.
The New Inn
Situated in the picture postcard village of Sampford Courtenay, near Okehampton, which has thatched cottages and is famous for the Prayer Book Rebellion — The New Inn Restaurant and Bar promises a warm welcome and the freshest ingredients from local suppliers and farms, along with the finest real ales from the South West. Plus it is dog-friendly too.
SHOPPING
Dogberry and Finch Books
Dogberry and Finch Books is an independent book store on James Street, filled with hand-picked, ever-changing and carefully curated stock, from philosophy to natural history, manga to the best of new fiction. Browsers are welcome and help is on hand if required. It's a reader’s paradise.
A Little Gift Company
For anyone who loves a bit of taste and style, it is imperative to visit Okehampton and take a little peek inside A Little Gift Company. Nestled in an little old Victorian shop at 14 The Arcade, this unique store boasts an extensive range of home and giftware which is carefully sourced and handpicked.
Purple Penguins Silver Jewellery
Within the popular Red Lion Yard, shoppers can find Purple Penguins which specialises in hand-crafted silver jewellery manufactured in Devon and in fair trade workshops in Mexico. With a choice of stunning styles, there is something to suit most tastes with products offering both quality and value for money.