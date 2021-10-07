The best fine dining break in the Peak District

Published: 8:44 AM October 7, 2021

Where to eat, sleep and stay on a fine dining trip to Derbyshire

Eat

Fischer’s Baslow Hall should be at the top of the list for any discerning food lovers when they visit Derbyshire – the 3 AA Rosette restaurant is renowned for fine dining and plenty of the fruit, vegetables and herbs here are grown in the kitchen gardens, which are expertly tended by head gardener Jonathan Race.

Head chef Nathan Wall is self-taught and has carved a reputation within the hospitality industry, conjuring up dishes such as venison carpaccio with garden berries and rye, which consistently wow the guests at Fischer’s.

The tasting menu is something special and for a truly memorable meal, book lunch or dinner at The Kitchen Tasting Bench and watch the visual spectacle of the chefs preparing your meal in front of you.

As if the food alone was not enough of a reason to come here, the sophisticated setting is equally alluring and it is not every day that you get to dine in a Grade II-listed stone-built manor. Mentioned by Harden’s and Michelin Guide, it is wise to book well in advance. fischers-baslowhall.co.uk

Stay

If you are looking for indulgence, then look no further than Losehill House Hotel & Spa – this privately owned boutique hotel and spa makes the perfect enclave to rest and rejuvenate, away from the stress of the real world.

Built in 1914 in the Arts and Crafts style, the striking building is set in beautiful grounds and it is in a great location just four miles from the picturesque village of Castleton, which has so much to offer.

The hotel has 23 rooms, ranging from a standard double to the opulent Edale Suite, which boasts its own external access.

The tranquil rooms are so welcoming that you might not want to step foot outside, but the indoor pool, sauna and hot tub are enough to tempt anybody.

The pool has views over Win Hill and the Hope Valley and the spa will leave you feeling relaxed, with treatments including facials and aromatherapy massages. www.losehillhouse.co.uk

Walk

Mam Tor is a magical and mystical place. Its name, meaning ‘Mother Hill’ originates from the landslides on its eastern side, which caused several smaller hills to form beneath.

There is a three-mile circular walk to the top of this 517m hill and down to the Blue John Cavern, which takes its name from the rare mineral.

When you reach the top of Mam Tor, you will be treated to some of the most vast and incredible views in the Peak District, with vistas of the Edale Valley, Kinder Scout and the Derwent Moors clearly visible on a fine day.

The pace of this walk is not too strenuous, however there are some steeper stretches and steps. The walk is also dog friendly and dogs are welcome, provided they are on a lead. nationaltrust.org.uk/kinder-edale-and-the-dark-peak/trails/mam-tor-circular-walk