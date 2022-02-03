Surrey staycations: Best holiday ideas for 2022

Brilliant greenery, bountiful towns and beautiful culture all make Surrey a lovely place to go on holiday...



With its rolling countryside, mountains of culture, and acres of cosiness, there is no county that has such a vibrant scenery and scene as Surrey. Just off the edge of London, it’s a fresh of air compared to the big smoke – quite literally, as a fifth of it is filled with trees, making it the most densely wooded county in the country. It’s also nestled in between Hampshire, Sussex, and Kent, meaning that it’s right in the heart of the action.

RHS Wisley is full of colourful blooms and buds - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto/Donald Morgan



It has a lovely variety of big towns brimming with activity and quaint villages straight out of a chocolate box. Guildford is a haven for shopping, Reigate has cinemas and pubs a plenty, and Woking is home to the RHS Wisley (rhs.org.uk/gardens/wisley). Meanwhile, Godstone, Oxshott, and Ripley are fine locations for picturesque walks and pub stays.



For sightseeing, there’s numerous locations to scout out for selfies. Four Weddings and a Funeral’s church in Betworth, Skyfall’s Hankley Common, The Holiday’s cottage in Shere and numerous other Hollywood films and scenes have been shot here – and that’s not the only reason the streets are twinkling with stars. Many famous faces live in the area, so it’s worth keeping an eye out when you’re wandering through the streets.

Guildford is picturesque and full of character - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto/Cretex



The area has also been home to many famous faces in the past too and you can walk in their footsteps. Make like a royal and see the magnificent Tudor home of Hampton Court, head down the rabbit hole at Guildford Museum (https://www.guildford.gov.uk/article/21724/About-Guildford-Museum) to see Lewis Carroll memorabilia, and picnic on the lawn at Box Hill a la Emma – yes, Surrey was home to Jane Austen too.



Box Hill isn’t the only slice of glorious landscape in the area. Leith Hill has stunning views and is even higher than The Shard. See if you can spot the sea on a clear day. The natural amphitheatre of the Devil’s Punchbowl is also a sight to behold, being one of the best environmental wonders in the country.



If journeying with children, there’s charming activities to get them stuck in to. Godstone Farm (godstonefarm.co.uk) has sweet farmyard friends to meet, Thorpe Park (thorpepark.com) has rides to soar on and Frimley Lodge Park has a miniature railway to travel on.

Beaverbrook is perfect for a luxe romantic getaway - Credit: Gyan Gurung Photography



Of course, to explore the gems in the county, you need a base. Be at the doorstep of the hustle and bustle at The Angel Hotel (angelpostinghouse.com), which offers polished quarters right in Guildford town centre. Live like a lord or lady in Langshott Manor (alexanderhotels.co.uk/langshott-manor), an intimate Tudor house with a twist. And for the ultimate taste of Surrey luxury, sink into one of Beaverbrook’s (beaverbrook.co.uk) four poster beds and indulge in the finest in sophistication and style.



Wherever you choose to go in the area, Surrey is sure to sparkle.